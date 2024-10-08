The Leica Q3 43 may have a single lens, but with it, Leica claims, users can shoot photos and videos at the 43, 60, 75, 90, 120 and 150mm focal lengths by using the frame lines displayed in the viewfinder.

The Leica Q series was launched in 2015, introducing a completely new camera segment, that of a compact full frame with a fixed focal length. The original Q and the two generations that followed it, offer a 28mm lens (Leica Summilux 28 f/1.7 ASPH) and the option to shoot at the focal length of 35 mm, 50 mm, 75 mm by using the digital frame selector in the viewfinder… yes, using a digital zoom.

In fact, the 47MP sensor in the Q series allows users to shoot at 28mm and 46,7 megapixels (8368×5584 pixels), but also at 75 mm, with a resolution of 7 megapixels (3136×2096 pixels). Leica notes that with the camera’s integrated digital zoom that covers “a range of focal lengths up to 75 mm, the Leica Q2 transcends the revered story of Leica’s full-frame compact story to new heights.”

The original Q3, built around a Leica Summilux 28 f/1.7 ASPH, also offers the option to shoot at focal lengths equivalent to 35, 50, 75 or 90mm through digital zoom, but because it features a 60MP sensor with “Triple Resolution Technology” (similar or the same used in the Leica M11 from 2022), users can also select either 36MP or 18MP resolution settings for DNG and JPG files. As Leica notes, “regardless of the chosen resolution, the Q3 always uses the full size of the sensor with an impressive ISO range from ISO 50 up to ISO 100.000.”

Capturing 5MP images with a Leica

The new Leica Q3 43 follows the same logic, and because it pairs the 60MP sensor with a different lens, it “extends” the focal length to 150mm. According to Leica, photos and videos can be taken at the 43, 60, 75, 90, 120 and 150mm focal lengths by using the frame lines displayed in the 5.76MP OLED viewfinder, or on the tiltable monitor with the touch function.

The company adds that “an image with a resolution of approximately 5 megapixels is created with the highest selectable sensor resolution of 60 megapixels. This high resolution is maintained even at the maximum 150mm focal length, offering exceptional flexibility for photography and filming in an extremely compact form.”

If someone told you to use your 60MP Leica camera to shoot 5MP images you would call them crazy. In a world where “more pixels, more pixels” continues to excite audiences, people tend to forget that some of the first digital cameras had less than 5MP, and we could do double page spreads with them. My Canon EOS D30, from 2000, had only 3,2MP and I did use photos taken with it for anything for magazine covers to large size posters… those with the help of the original Genuine Fractals for Windows (Version 2.0), from Altamira Group, released in 1997.

Sensors able to show what the lenses capture

Another important aspect is that sensors have evolved since then, and so have lenses. In fact, modern lenses, especially high-end ones, are waiting for sensors to be able to show all they capture. In his review of the Leica Q3 43 photographer Thorsten Overgaard writes that “Leica chief lens designer Peter Karbe did humorously mention to me once, when we talked about resolution and lens design, that one could ‘just have one lens and then crop.’ There is no doubt that, in his universe, it’s already a done deal. Lens design can be done— and is in fact being done—with a resolution to do just that. All we have been waiting for are sensors with the capability to resolve the resolution those lenses can perform.”

The Leica Q3 43 fits that idea, as it means that with a single camera you can photograph at different focal lengths thanks to a digital crop, and still get detail in the photographs. According to Thorsten Overgaard, this fits with the compact concept of not having a zoom lens, yet still having the ability to zoom.

At the heart of the new Leica Q3 43 is the specially developed lens. The APO-Summicron 43 f/2 ASPH. not only joins the family of the legendary Leica APO lenses, which rank among the best in the world, but also stands out in the current Leica portfolio. The focal length mirrors, Leica says, “the natural perception of the human eye, allowing for the realistic composition of distortion-free motifs through the high-resolution OLED viewfinder. As a result, the versatile 43mm focal length is perfectly suited for street photography and portraits. Like its sister model the Leica Q3, the Leica Q3 43 also features an integrated macro mode for close-ups. “

Reviews by Thorsten Overgaard and Valentin Sama

Leica claims that with the lens the Leica Q3 43 can create extraordinarily sharp, high-contrast images in any lighting condition and still maintains its compact, lightweight form, even with the complex construction of the apochromatically corrected lens with four aspherical lenses. The quality of the lens is expressed in a single word by those who tried it: spectacular! In his review Thorsten Overgaard says that the MFT chart for the Leica Q3 43 “is out of this world”, while Valentin Sama in “About photography. Technique, aesthetics and opinion” notes that “the resolution of this apochromatic correction lens is, in a word, spectacular. This is, in part, what makes it possible to achieve a fixed focal lens dedicated to a particular sensor. And also – it must be said – to an important synergy with the internal firmware corrections that this dedication allows.”

According to Leica, the new APO lens delivers superior performance at its maximum aperture of f/2. making it possible to separate subjects from the background with a harmonious bokeh. Combined with its outstanding ISO performance, the APO lens enables short exposure times, even in low light.

Here is some more information about the new camera:

In addition to the lens, the Leica Q3 43 differs visually from its sister model. The new grey leather stands out elegantly against the black camera body and honours the timeless design that Leica cameras are renowned for worldwide.

With easy-to-use Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, the Leica Q3 43 ensures a seamless mobile workflow, especially with iOS devices. Certified as a ‘Made for iPhone and as an iPad’ accessory, it offers an exceptionally smooth connection experience. When connected to the Leica FOTOS app, data can be transferred quickly and reliably, and creative Leica Looks can be easily loaded onto the camera. With the Leica Q3 43, Leica also introduces a new Leica Look: Leica Chrome. Leica Chrome can be applied to the JPEG and gives images an analogue charm. The expanding range of Leica Looks allows for the creation of unique, creative and striking images directly in the camera, ready to be instantly shared with the world via the Leica FOTOS app.

Shooting in 8K resolution

Both Leica Q3 models carry the same DNA. Like the Leica Q3, the BSI CMOS full-frame sensor with Triple Resolution Technology in the Leica Q3 43 gives you a choice between a resolution of 60, 36 and 18 megapixels. The camera’s ISO range of 50 to 100,000, coupled with a highprecision, fast hybrid autofocus system, and a tiltable 3-inch high-resolution touchscreen, makes this robust IP52-rated device the perfect tool to capture your unique perspective. In addition, the Leica Q3 43 offers the possibility to connect external RØDE microphones via USBC. Whether you’re shooting in 8K resolution or capturing stunning photos, this German engineered camera seamlessly integrates into your daily creative routine, allowing you to capture stylish shots with unparalleled Leica quality in any situation.

The Leica Q3 43 fits comfortably in your hand, especially with the new optional multifunction protector crafted from sleek black leather. It features an integrated grip, provides direct access to the battery, and can be swiftly mounted on tripods with a compatible quick change clamp thanks to its Arca-Swiss compatibility. The Leica Q3’s practical, comfortable and stylish accessories are also available for the Leica Q3 43. These accessories include a unique wireless charging handgrip that works with the elegant Drop XL Wireless Charger for inductive charging, a range of protectors and carrying straps in various leather colours, and a selection of stylish thumb rests, soft release buttons, and colourful round retro lens hoods, all of which enhance the individual look of the Leica Q3 43.

The Leica Q3 43 is available globally at all Leica Stores, the Leica Online Store and authorised dealers from today. The retail price is $6,895.00.