The now traditional series of Black Friday deals from ProVideo Coalition is back, with some suggestions for our readers. More news on best deals will make it to the pages of PVC during the next days.

From the Black Friday sales at Adobe, FilmConvert, Insta360 or Monogram to the Season of Thanks promotion from SmallHD, Wooden Camera, or Teradek,

Black Friday, Cyber Monday and all the other excuses to buy new cameras, lenses, accessories, software and many other things are back, as November comes to a close and Christmas appears on the horizon. Time to look at some of the Black Friday promotions for 2021.

Insta 360 Black Friday deals about to explode

Get up to 50% OFF at the Insta360 Official Store including 10% OFF ONE X2 and GO 2. And there’s more! Get a FREE lens guard for every GO 2 and EXCLUSIVE t-shirts for the first 200 ONE X2 early birds. Don’t miss out! Deals go live November 24 @9am EST.

Monogram Creative Consoles up to 30% off

Monogram, the company behind the Travel, Studio and Master Console, a modular system that also allows you to create your own console for photo, music, video editing or Virtual Production, has its own Black Friday Deal of the Day, with 20 to 30% off its line up of consoles. You just have to keep an eye on the promotions page because each of them runs for a limited time.

Adobe’s Black Friday

Black Friday is on at Adobe, and it’s time to save big on Creative Cloud through November 26. Students and teachers get almost 70% off (first year only), while businesses get almost 40% off for on Creative Cloud for teams during this period (again, the prices are first year only). Offer available to first-time subscribers of Adobe Creative Cloud All Apps and limited to customers who purchase directly from Adobe or by calling Customer Support.

FilmConvert plugins and Cinematch on sale

FilmConvert is having its annual Black Friday Sale with 40% off all plugins for FilmConvert and CineMatch. The annual sale starts today, Monday November 22, and the offer is valid for one week only.

FilmConvert Nitrate is the leading film emulation suite of tools, designed for filmmakers that want a fast, easy film look with powerful customization options. CineMatch is FilmConvert’s new color correction and camera matching tool, featuring a Sensor Match engine and camera profiles designed for your camera. CineMatch makes color correction and matching footage from different cameras simple, with a guided workflow and RAW-like primary controls, so you can spend less time on correcting your shots and more time on the creative side of filmmaking.

Individual plugin licenses for FilmConvert and CineMatch are just $99 during the Black Friday Sale (normally $179), and are sold as a one-off purchase – no subscription or recurring fees.

Visit https://www.filmconvert.com and https://www.cinematch.com to download the free trial and get your copy today.

Teradek’s Season of Thanks

It’s time to save on Teradek’s products, as the company’s Season of Thanks is in full swing. These are limited time savings on select streaming solutions with free domestic shipping. Offers are valid until November 30, 2021. It’s time to upgrade your toolkit for on-set and remote monitoring with Serv Pro, Cube, and other gear.

SmallHD monitors sale

Season of Thanks Sale is also available from SmallHD, and you can save on the company’s most popular monitors, now through November 30. Two examples of the bargains available: get a Cine 24″ 4K High-Bright Monitor for $ 5,499.00 instead of $ 6,499.00 or a 503 UltraBright On-Camera Monitor for $ 1,399.00 instead of the usual $ 1,599.00. These limited time savings on the SmallHD’s favorite monitors come with free domestic shipping.

Wooden Camera season sales

Still searching for savings? Look no further than this year’s Season of Thanks Sale! Save up to 40% off select Wooden Camera favorites now through November 30th. Examples? Save up to 40% on the Complete Top Mount Kit (RED KOMODO, ARCA Swiss) or save 30% on best-selling matte boxes, like the Zip Box Pro and UMB-1. All during the Season of Thanks Sale going on now.