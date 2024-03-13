Powerful, lightweight, compact, ultra-portable, and easy-to-use, the new CINEPEER video and photo lighting solutions from ZHIYUN are designed for outdoor as well as indoor use.

With prices starting at $69 for the CINEPEER CM25 and $199 for the CINEPEER CX100 100W, these lights are accessible to all. ZHIYUN says that “they provide the features that professionals demand, but also offer a gateway for talented enthusiasts and beginners to gain experience and take a step up into the world of professional-quality video, photography, and live streaming.”

The company adds that both lights are excellent for outdoor as well as indoor use. The CINEPEER CX100 is ideal for a wide range of applications such as portrait photography, professional interviews, live streaming, TV commercials, influencer vlogs, wedding shoots, still life advertising, street photography, shop exploration, and food photography. The CX100 also has potential for outdoor enthusiasts, campers, and sports enthusiasts, or as a light source for emergency situations. The CINEPEER CM25 excels in indoor and outdoor scenarios including portrait photography, live streaming, background atmosphere rendering, still life advertising, vlogging, and more.

The CINEPEER lights both feature a simple dual dial design for easy, tactile adjustment of color temperature and brightness, providing exactly the required lighting environment instantly. There’s no need to fumble with inconvenient buttons or a touchscreen in order to make these critical and frequently-required adjustments. These lights are small enough to fit in the hand, and also feature a standard 1/4-inch threaded hole for mounting.

CX100: a compact light for on-the-go shooting

Traditional 100-watt lights are often confined to studio use due to their bulky size, cumbersome setup with too many unnecessary functions, and limited portability. This stifles creativity because it restricts the use of high-power film lights for outdoor shoots.

ZHIYUN’s CINEPEER CX100 solves all these problems. It is ultra-lightweight at just 710g, and small enough to fit in the hand. It delivers powerful 3840 Lux brightness, with excellent color accuracy (CRI≈96, TLCI≈97) – and the large dial controls make color and brightness adjustments intuitive. To handle those 100 watts of power, the CX100 features ZHIYUN’s DynaVort active cooling system, ensuring that it provides stable and reliable lighting, without overheating worries.

Users can choose from a variety of lighting modifiers with the CX100’s custom mount, and also access the broader Bowens mount ecosystem for even more creative possibilities. The CINEPEER CX100 is the most affordable and powerful 100W outdoor shooting solution on the market.

CM25: a lightweight pocket-sized light

Weighing only 232g, ZHIYUN’s pocket-sized CINEPEER CM25 fill light can achieve a professional luminous efficacy of 3360 Lux, with CRI≥96 and TLCI≥97 for accurate color rendering, according to ZHIYUN. With its 25W power, the CM25 delivers, the company claims, “exceptional portrait and ambient lighting effects, making it ideal for portrait photography. The battery-powered CM25 can also be used while charging via USB-C PD.”

The lights are available online from the ZHIYUN store and ZHIYUN Amazon store. The recommended prices (MSRP) for the CINEPEER CM25 is $69 USD, while the CINEPEER CX100 costs $199 USD. ZHIYUN offers a special discount of 25% until April 12th. Use the code CNP25TODD.