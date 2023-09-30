Matthews Studio Equipment will be back at Filmtools to talk about the ABCs of Grip Equipment, in a unique session that will reveal many of the secrets from professionals in the industry.

Join grip Martin Torner from Matthews Studio Equipment at the Filmtools Store to learn the grip ABC’s before your next job on set. It’s October 5 from 12pm to 2pm.

Here is something for those starting: Grip 101 is in session & YOU are invited! The invitation comes from Filmtools, and is for a Grip For Beginners workshop with grip Martin Torner from Matthews Studio Equipment teaching about the proper ways to us tools like C Stands, Flags & Cutters and Apple Boxes and will run through tips and tricks to look like a pro next time you step on set.

Grip For Beginners @ Filmtools! Is free but you must register to participate. Filmtools says that “light snacks and drinks will be provided as well as a special giveaway. Trust us, you don’t want to miss this opportunity to sharpen your skills before your next shoot!”

Martin Torner from Matthews Studio Equipment is a regular presence on the company’s YouTube channel, where he shares his experience of close to two decades as a grip working on film and television productions, before joining MSE, where he is now content director. The video shared here is a good example of Martin Torner’s communication skills and suggests what can be expected from the presentation at Filmtools.

The Matthews Quacker Clamp

In the video Martin Torner shows how to use the Matthews Quacker Clamp to reliably support bounce cards wherever they are needed. In fact, the Quacker Clamp – also known as Duck Bill, Platypus, Onkie Bonk, was created to hold bead board, fill card, foam core, or anything that gives you soft bounce light (the best light!).

With two plates that open up to hold your board in place, Quacker Clamp is built with the Original Vise-Grip, giving you the ability to adjust tension on the grip via hex socket. And of course, it comes standard with the Matthews 5/8″ baby pin with knurled undercut, providing a strong surface for the T-Handle to bite securely, and a safety hole for your cotter pin.

The description of the accessory is just part of the story. It’s the description of how you use it that makes it interesting, and that’s something that Martin Torner does with passion. Check the video out for info on the build, the usage and a few tips on working with the Matthews Quacker Clamp. Two comments from the YouTube channel say it all; one is “This was 10/10. I love that tip about supporting it with the grip arm!! I learned something new” the other simply says “This presenter is awesome.”.

What are you waiting for? Click to register or go to filmtools.com/events for more information. The event ABCs of Grip Equipment takes place October 5, 2023, from 12pm to 2pm.