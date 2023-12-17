Twelve Stocking Stuffers under $100 for New Filmmakers

Christmas is approaching quickly. Finding that perfect gift for your budding filmmaker friend or family member can be nearly impossible. Suppose you ask what they want for Christmas. In that case, they may say something like, “An Arri Alexa 35,” or “Red Komodo-X,” or even something truly weird to your non-filmmaker ears, “A 12K Blackmagic URSA Mini with a shoulder rig, EVF, and hand-made wooden handgrip.” Trust me when I tell you all those options are not gifts for Christmas. Nor will those suggestions fit in their stocking hung by the chimney with care.

Here is a list of a few stocking stuffers every filmmaker may enjoy receiving early in their career. All of these ideas are less than $100.00.

Filmtools Gift Card – Any Amount

The Filmtools Gift Card is the simplest gift, allowing the receiver to choose what they want or need for Christmas. The Filmtools gift card may seem lame to give a gift card for a Holiday gift, but it’s way better than gifting something someone may never use.

Lens Cleaning Essentials Kit

As a stocking stuffer, this lens cleaning essentials kit is a strong gift that gives the “I’m thinking of you” vibe by being practical and useful. Yes, the Lens Cleaning Essentials Kit is the socks of Christmas gifts for new filmmakers. Yet, I know every new filmmaker, photographer, videographer, etc., has a dirty lens. Keep that glass clean. While the receiver may give the gifter the soft “thanks” as a reply, know that they will use the lens cleaning kit for a very long time.

Filmtools #7 Straight-Blade T-Handle Stubby Screwdriver

I can always use an extra stubby screwdriver. Now readers know what to get me for Christmas ;). One can always use better screwdrivers for locking quick-release plates to tripod plates. If I were to give this as a gift, I’d pair it with something else, like the Lens Cleaning Essentials Kit.

Nanlite Pavotube II 6C RGBWW 10″ LED Tube

If you are searching for a gift for a friend or family member and know nothing about filmmaking gear, then I bet the name of this gift, Nanlite Pavotube II 6C RGBWW 10″ LED Tube, is 100% lost on you. Simply put, this is a 10″ LED light that can change to any color. What is a 10″ LED light used for? A load of options come to mind. Your friend or family member will find a use for this great little light. Trust me.

Gerber Multi-Plier 600 – Bluntnose Stainless

If you need help thinking of something to get your filmmaking friend or family member for Christmas and everything on this list sounds wrong, trust that a simple multi-tool like the Gerber Multi-Plier 600 will find a home in any kit bag. Items like this one will last a lifetime. Every time the receiver pulls out this tool, they will be reminded of you and the gift you gave. You get bonus points if you get the tool engraved.

ThinkTank Pixel Pocket Rocket Memory Card Carrier

The ThinkTank Pixel Pocket Rocket Memory Card Carrier is the kind of gift reserved for those who shoot videos or photos. If your friend and/or family member is always talking about their last shoot, next shoot, this camera, or drone, this might be a great gift. Help them keep their memory cards organized with the Pixel Pocket.

ThinkTank Cable Management 30 v2.0 Pouch

To continue with the organization theme, the ThinkTank Cable Management 30 v2.0 Pouch is a great start to helping a loved one organize their computer cables and any other electronics accessories. I seriously bought my Father a few of these as a gift after seeing him use a huge ziploc baggie to hold his MacBook accessories. So, if you see computer cables and charging cords lying around in someone’s bag, this might be what they need.

Fantasy FX Professional Horizontal Haze Spray “Fog In A Can” Odorless Haze Effects 8oz. (Ground Only)

Know this gift only ships via Ground. But I could not think of a better gift for a budding filmmaker. A couple of cans of haze in a can may be the start of someone understanding what it takes to get the shaft of light to look just right. Spray a little haze in the can to help accentuate a shaft of light or create an atmosphere.

Filmtools Engraved Camera Slate

A slate is just cool and will be super cool to anyone new to filmmaking or video-making. While this version is pretty light on the features, it is very useful.

LaCie 1TB Rugged USB 3.2 Type-C External Hard Drive

The LaCie 1TB external hard drive is just under $100. Why does this make a great gift? Because any video-maker and editor will be swimming in external hard drives. It is just a part of the life of making films and videos. An extra TB of storage will be used and appreciated.

SmallRig RM75 Mini On-Camera LED Video Light

You might ask how the SmallRig RM75 Mini On-Camera LED Video light differs from the 10″ LED Tube. This light is best if mounted on a camera as an eye-light or top light. The receiver will likely attach this light to their camera. I am a big believer in never having enough lights because you never know what will work best when. It’s always good to have a good top light for every video-maker.

Filmtools Trademark Hat – Black

Last on this list is the Filmtools Trademark Hat – Black. Look, it has to be black. Trust me on this one. Black. You, the reader, may wonder how this is a good gift. First off, a hat is a tool in our world. I wear a cap to every shoot if I can because it blocks the light on my eyes like a matte box, giving me a better understanding of how the camera will see. Plus, many shoots happen outside or surrounded by a lot of light. Having a hat to block the light can be key. It also looks cool.