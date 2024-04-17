Kenny McMillan catches up with Martin Torner of Matthews Studio Equipment to check out the latest and greatest!

“The hard part of the product is naming it”, jokes Martin Torner as he shows the first of a series of new things coming from MSE: meet the MiddleMAX! And more!

Hollywood’s original grip company, Matthews Studio Equipment made it to Las Vegas for the 2024 edition of the NAB show with a series of new tools for professionals, as we revealed, just before the show started. In this video, 15 minutes of an enjoyable discovery session, Martin Torner explains the features of some of the accessories. Sit down and watch!