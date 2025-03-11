The EigRig SLIDE-R1, says its creator, revolutionizes filmmaking production with a professional camera slider/skater system that represents the first-ever equipment of its kind to be introduced in the marketplace.

Developed by filmmaker Warren Eig, the EigRig SLIDE-R1 is announced as an all-in-one production solution that can do everything the other slider/skaters can… but they can’t do what the SLIDE-R1 can do.

A passion project born out of necessity, the EigRig SLIDE-R1 is an innovative, versatile, toolless and easy to use camera Slider / Skater, developed by filmmaker Warren Eig. The accessory has the functionality and durability of two substantial pieces of equipment in one and represents the first-ever combination slider / skater to exist in the marketplace, says the creator.

Manufactured of high quality 6061 anodized aluminum and stainless steel, the SLIDE-R1 is multi-functional and adaptable for all production needs, professional and prosumer filmmakers alike. This unique two in one piece of gear is a functioning slider (equipment that slides on track or Speedrail as a traditional dolly) as well as a skate, an equipment that can skate or drive on the ground or other smooth surface. The innovative nature of the SLIDE-R1 enables the user to slide a camera on a track, then flip it over, install the quick release plate to the other side and skate along a boardroom table or atop a bar in a restaurant, for example.

Here’s a look at the SLIDE-R1 ingenious piece of versatile equipment:

Works on track (use any brand: Chapman, Fisher, or Matthews dolly track)

Slides on Speedrail from 1 in. to 2 in.

Slides on a 2” x 4” or any parallel surface.

Slides on an extension ladder with the included 34 in. stainless steel Rod Extensions

The SLIDE-R1 is adjustable in width. A wider base makes it more stable.

Flip the SLIDE-R1 over and Skate it on the floor or any smooth surface

Undersling the camera on Speedrail by attaching a Weaver Steadman or Lambda head.

Attach the included Track Adapter to the 3 ft. or 4 ft. of included track to the end of a dolly for an additional axis move. The Track Adapter can also be attached to a tripod.

Both the included Ball/Bowl head attachment and the 6 in. riser have a built in stepped 75mm, 100mm and 150mm ring. No washers to fumble with or lose

Toolless operation

All mounting plates are quick release

The two included L-Brackets easily attach to keep the SLIDE-R1 secure from tipping off the track. They also close down to act as a brake or to add friction/drag.

Use the included quick release Cheese Plate to attach the ball/bowl Low mode or 6 in. Riser

The included Speedrail ends work with 1 in. up to 2 in. pipe and come with attached leveling feet to place on the ground. The Junior/Baby pins (all in one) can be used to mount on stands. For longer moves, use the center Speedrail fitting to prevent sagging. (Don’t have Speedrail? Head out to the hardware store and grab some 1 in. conduit or any size PVC or ABS pipe up to 2 in.)

Comes with interchangeable 3 ft. and 4 ft. length track that also widens for a more stable slide. The track also includes leveling feet as well as accommodates the Junior/Baby pins.

Works with the smallest DSLR on up top any model RED Camera, ARRI Alexa, Sony Venice, etc.

Made from 6061 anodized aluminum and stainless steel.

Captive screws where possible

Comes in two foamed/wheeled hard cases for ease of portability

The SLIDE-R1 is a fully self-contained, fully functional kit that is complete with everything included for immediate production needs. The kit includes:

(1) SLIDE-R1

(1) Mitchell Plate

(1) Cheese Plate

(2) Adjustable Track Ends with leveling feet

(1) 3 ft. Set of Track

(1) 4 ft. Set of Track

(1) Track Adapter

(2) Speedrail Ends with leveling feet

(1) Speedrail Center fitting with leveling feet

(2) L-Brackets

(3) Junior/Baby Pins

(1) Ball/Bowl Low Mode Mount Adapter (75mm, 100mm, 150mm)

(1) Ball/Bowl 6 in. Riser (75mm, 100mm, 150mm)

(1) Set of 34 in. Stainless Steel Rod Extensions

(1) Mitchell Tie Down with built in washer if needed

(1) 3/8 in. Tie Down

(1) M10 Tie Down

(1) Foamed/wheeled hard case for Slider and parts

(1) Foamed/wheeled hard case for Track and 34 in. Extension Rods

“The creation of the SLIDE-R1 was a passion project born out of necessity,” said Warren Eig. “As a filmmaker, I needed an adaptable piece of precision production equipment that could seamlessly transition into a variety of functional uses instead of switching to multiple pieces of bulky equipment. Once I developed the prototype for the SLIDE-R1, I went into production to craft an exceptional quality apparatus that is as much aesthetically pleasing as it is efficient and am beyond thrilled with the results. I look forward to other filmmakers using the SLIDE-R1 and to hearing their success stories.”

The SLIDE R-1 is currently available at BandPro Film & Digital Inc. or contact EigRig for more information, pricing and to purchase.