How the Seal Team series uses Dutti Dolly

The Dutti Dolly from Matthews Studio Equipment was intrumental to capture some action shots from the series Seal Team, which follows the lives of the elite Navy SEALS.

By Jose Antunes October 25, 2017 Production

Three Dutti Dollies are always around during the production of the CBS series Seal Team, used for multiple situations throughout the series.

Able to roll extremely low to the ground at under 2-inches in height, and able to roll on narrow spaces, the Dutty Dolly was instrumental in helping key grip Richie Metcalfe create an intricate action sequence for Seal Team, the new David Boreanaz (Bones) lead CBS production. The series, which follows the lives of the elite Navy SEALS as they train, plan and execute high-stakes missions is driven by unique angles and fast camera movement.

“When it’s an action shot – Dutti Dolly is an extremely useful tool for many different and evolving reasons,” says Metcalfe. “Recently, we had to do a shot in an air duct system, and we rigged the Dutti Dolly with wire and pulleys, almost like a clothesline.”

“In the first shot, we used the Dutti Dolly as a lighting platform to front light the actors crawling,” he explains. “The second shot, was with a camera to see them crawling in the tube. The Dutti Dolly allows us to be in the tube, without being in the tube!” says Metcalfe.

The Dutti Dolly was created by dolly grip James Saldutti while working with cinematographer James Muro ASC, to compliment his style of moving fast, fitting into tight places and shooting from low angles. The Dutti Dolly rolls extremely low to the ground at under 2-inches in height, rides on eight inline skate wheels mounted in pairs to the ½” thick aluminum plate.

The sleek design allows the operator to do hard whip pans and quick tilts because of its width, length and weight. It will roll directly on any smooth surface, speed rail or on tubing found in a local hardware store such as round, square, angle or PVC. It fits into tight spaces such as airplane and bus aisles where conventional dollies cannot fit. It is also great for the long take, stunts or poor man’s process. And, the rigging capabilities are endless, due to the numerous tapped holes on the dolly board.

ProVideo Coalition recently published a review of the Matthews Studio Equipment Dutti Dolly. Follow the link to read it.


Autodesk updates Flame 2018 family

New firmware for Hasselblad X1D and H6D

Jose Antunes

I am a writer and photographer living on the West Coast of Portugal, a place I tend to call the Atlantic Realm. An area of rugged cliffs and sandy beaches overlooking the sea, a coastal area sitting between the Atlantic Ocean waves and hills and forests with some of the most magical palaces, castles and prehistorical sites for you to visit and photograph. Little hamlets, vast fields, inviting you to a contemplative state of mind. That’s where I live, and the landscape surely makes you what you are.

