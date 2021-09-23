It can be a a stylish desk light but it is also a lighting tool with professional output that can be used f when you need a LED panel for moving or still content. Meet the Lowel EGO LED light!

Complete with US, UK, and EU power cords, the Lowel EGO LED light comes with a color temperature range of 2700-6300°K and 95 TLCI to provide pleasing lighting for a variety of situations.

As working from home is now the routine for many, the search for lighting solutions continues, and the Lowel EGO LED is a new solution you may want to check. This is, according to TIFFEN, that sells Lowel lighting solutions, “the first production light attractive enough to hide in plain sight”, as it looks like a stylish desk light you can use at home. But the Lowel EGO LED is also a a beauty light that makes your images look attractive, creating a beautiful, diffused soft light that hides blemishes and imperfections to make everything look better.

The Lowel EGO LED is a light able to provide pleasing lighting for today’s frequent streaming and teleconferencing, but it doesn’t stop there. In fact, the 17 3/8” x 17” x 3 1/2″ (44.1cm x 43.2cm x 8.9cm) panel with a weight of 3-lbs/1.36kg was designed to be also used a workhorse for moving or still content including portraits, tabletop and beauty work.

With a color temperature range of 2700-6300°K and 95 TLCI, the Lowel EGO LED offers flattering bi-color output that can be dialed up or down to match the environment. Measured at one-meter full strength, the fixture outputs 774 lux (72 foot candles) daylight and 665 lux (62 foot candles) tungsten color temperature. The fixture’s elegant, self-contained industrial design includes four feet for stand-alone use as well as a ¼-20-3/8” stand adapter. On the back, dual rotary knobs let users intuitively control color and flicker-free dimming.

Product photography, video and more

Thanks to its large surface, this is a panel that works well for things as table top photography, from still life to product photography. The Lowel EGO LED on one side and a large white card on the opposite side can create some magic in minutes. For portraiture, the fixture can be mounted on a tripod or light standing, and two or three panels will allow photographers to explore a variety of lighting solutions.

The Lowel EGO LED can also elevate the videography of beginners and professionals as well as in-house producers, social media content creators, streamers, and desktop publishers. It also doubles as an ideal clean light for makeup artists on set and online… and as noted above, it also looks right at home on an office desk where it can enhance video conferencing as well.

The EGO LED ships fully assembled, complete with a switching 100-250V~, 50/60Hz power supply as well as US, UK and EU power cables— ready to plug in to go almost anywhere. The Lowel EGO LED has an MSRP of $199. Follow the link to TIFFEN for more information. It’s time to put yourself in a better light.