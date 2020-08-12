Lowel, a division of The Tiffen Company, has launched the Lowel 40” C-Stands, a motion picture and photography industry standard for go-to accessories in the studio or on location.

With an industry standard size to perfectly stack and store on carts, grip truck hangers or studio racks, the new Lowel 40” C-Stands are professional-grade century stands, available in two models.

C-stands are the unsung heroes of many productions; in photography, motion picture and television production, the primary function of a C-stand (or Century stand) is to position light modifiers, such as gobos, flags, silks, and scrims in front of light sources. They can also be used as light stands, hanging backdrops, and almost limitless other grip applications.

The stand consists of a collapsible leg base, two riser columns with a baby pin, and a grip head and grip arm, for the positing and adjusting of the light modifier. C-stand legs are designed to be nested for easy on set storage and for getting into tight locations. Their strong and stable design also makes them perfect for mounting docking brackets that are used for balancing Steadicam camera sleds.

The Lowel 40” C-Stands now announced are a motion picture and photography industry standard for go-to accessories in the studio or on location. The 40-inch double-riser shaft is outfitted with unique ergonomic locking tri-knobs that offer a firm grip and secure hold. The familiar staggered leg height design allows nesting several stands close together, and fast deployment. Lowel C-stands follow industry standard sizes to perfectly fit on grip trucks or C-stand hangers. When combined with the Lowel grip head and arm, there’s no better tool for supporting light fixtures and light-modifiers like gobos, flags, silks, and scrims.

Two C-stand models

Lowell announced two C-stand models, the turtle-base model and the sliding-leg model. The first, with the reference CTB-40 features spring-loaded legs for fast setup and breakdown and for easy travel and storage. The removable base with a 1⅛-inch junior receiver facilitates exchanging riser sections with accessories like a stand adapter for low-angle lighting or replacing the legs with a runway base for greater mobility.

The sliding-leg model C-stand (CSL-40) features a movable top leg that’s secured by a tri-knob. It’s designed for leveling the stand on uneven surfaces like stairs, hills, and curbs. To expand the usability of both stands Lowel has the Lowel’s Grip Head (CGH-25), which provides 5/8 and 3/8-inch holes for mounting grip arms and other lighting fixtures or grip equipment. The 40-inch Grip Arm (CGA-40) features a fixed 2.5-inch grip head and a pin with a flat recess that prevents slipping or rotating when mounting small light fixtures.

Here is a quick rundown of the features and benefits of the new Lowel 40” C-Stands:

Heavy duty – designed for loads up to 22 lbs./10 kg

Industry standard size to perfectly stack & store on carts, grip truck hangers or studio racks

Aluminum castings with stainless steel helicoil inserts

Captive “no backout” tri-knob handles with hex-nut wrench interface

Tapered brass brakes for fast and secure riser adjustment

Top riser with welded knurled baby pin to prevent rotation of grip head or lighting fixture

Spring loaded and welded 1.5mm tube wall thickness steel legs

Serrated Grip Head with aluminum gasket to prevent slipping and sagging

Stainless steel Grip Arm with flat recess pin to limit slipping or rotation of light fixtures

Choice of Turtle Base or Sliding Leg Base

Choice of electroplated chrome or powder coated black finish

The 40″ C-Stand Sliding Leg Kit, available in black or chrome costs $ 155.00, while the 40″ C-Stand Turtle Base Kit, also available in black or chrome, costs $ 179.00. The 2.5″ Grip Head for C-Stand, available in black or chrome, costs $ 50.00. The 2.5″ Grip Arm for C-Stand, available in black or chrome, has a load capacity of 22 lb. (10 kg), a length of 40 in. (1 m) and costs $ 65.00.