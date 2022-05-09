Tiffen announces the ideal solution for extending the life of Lowel’s popular Rifa EX lights. It’s time to modernize your fixtures and it’s as simple to install as any lightbulb.

Bring new life to legacy Rifa lights, with the new innovative Rifa LED solution that allows you to instantly revitalize any existing Rifa 55, 66 or 88 softbox fixture.

Tiffen introduces the new Rifa LED Bulb & Diffuser, announced as the ideal solution for extending the life of Lowel’s popular Rifa EX lights. The new Rifa LED Bulb turns any existing Rifa 55, 66 or 88 softbox fixture into an efficient LED professional production light. The company says that the new Rifa LED Bulb is as simple to install as any lightbulb, as the new LED bulb twists and clicks into the existing Rifa socket.

This new LED bulb retrofit is a perfect complement to Lowel Rifa EX’s self-contained and portable form factor. It also adds a multitude of benefits users have grown to expect in LED lighting solutions, including low maximum power draw of only 80W while providing similar output to a 550W tungsten bulb. Plus it provides long bulb life, low heat emission, integrated dimming and color temperature adjustment.

In terms of output, the new delivers everything you need: its powerful output of 3300 Lux at 3 feet can be dimmed from 10-100% and adjusted from 2700K tungsten to 6400K daylight color temperatures with a TLCI range of 97-99.

New diffusers included

Inside each Bulb is a powerful array of 192 surface-mount LEDs—96 cool white/daylight, and 96 warm white/tungsten color temperature. They are controlled by the included wired remote which features one rotary knob for control color temperature and another for ON/OFF and dimmer adjustment.

Due to the reduced heat of LED illumination, Lowel has integrated new lighter weight and more effective materials to create superior front diffusers for the softbox. The three kits offered for the respective Rifa 55, 66 or 88 softbox, each include an appropriate size faux-silk diffuser. The new diffusers replace the legacy Rifa front diffusion, to permit greater output with soft, flattering light quality.

The new Rifa LED Upgrade Bulb kits ship complete with 200-240V 50/60Hz LED Bulb, palm-sized Controller with Cable, and a removable front diffusion panel in 55mm, 66mm or 88mm size—starting at $104 list price. RIFA LED Bulb Upgrades are in stock.

Every creator needs light

Besides revealing the new Rifa LED Upgrade Bulb kits Tiffen also has a special offer for creators, through the Lowel Light Giveaway For Creators. The company says that every creator needs light to shoot their work, and announces that “here’s your chance to win the perfect light. Enter Tiffen’s Lowel Light Giveaway for a chance to win a Lowel EGO LED light or a Blender XL light.” The winners can choose the light they prefer.

The EGO LED makes lighting for portraits and product photography easy. Just plug it in and point at your subject, adjust to the desired color and brightness, and get soft even lighting every time. The new Lowel EGO LED is the first production light attractive enough to double as a desk lamp. The Lowel EGO LED improves on the original Ego but now featuring powerful bi-color LEDs. The benefits include fully adjustable color temperature, flicker free dimming, low heat emission, and no replacement bulbs.

Lowel’s Blender XL includes high-quality diffusion that help your dishes pop – an affordable professional quality light with output usually reserved for much larger studio lights assures that colors blend seamlessly for an even, consistent output to match any ambient scene.

The Blender XL uses modern surface mount bi-color LEDs to produce a very high-quality light (98 CRI) that truly packs a punch. By using 45-degree angle optical lenses, the Blender XL puts out a versatile narrow flood beam that is four times brighter than a traditional 1×1 panel light but in a much smaller package. The included high-quality diffusion usually reserved for much larger studio lights assures that light sources and colors blend seamlessly for an even, consistent output to match any ambient scene.

Those interested in participating in the Lowel Light Giveaway For Creators must fill the form available on Tiffen’s website. All entries must be submitted by May 27, 2022. Winner will be emailed by June 1, 2022.