Available in charcoal, white, blue, pink, and green and priced at $29 USD, the amaran Go can be slipped into a pocket or purse without additional bulk and makes lighting easy, accessible, and fun.

Although some of amaran lighting solutions are small, like their Ace series panels, none of them fits in a pocket… but the new amaran Go does. This ultra-compact, MagSafe-compatible two-way mini LED phone light for aspiring content creators is, as the company says, “Pocket-Sized for On the Go Creation”. At less than half the size of an iPhone, the amaran Go’s ultra-compact and lightweight design sets it apart from larger alternatives, and can be slipped into a pocket or purse without additional bulk – even while still attached to your phone.

This new mobile-friendly creator solution represents a surprising expansion of amaran’s ecosystem. The company says that the aim is to lower “the barrier to entry for creators at all levels – even those just starting out from a phone – and making lighting easy, accessible, and fun.”

The amaran Go features magnetic mounting, a versatile flip design, and an industry-first dual built-in mirror light, offering a more convenient and reliable alternative to traditional clip-on lights for both front and rear camera setups.

The popularity of mini mobile phone lights

“The launch of amaran Go caters to the surging demand for high-quality, portable content creation solutions, solidifying amaran’s status as a go-to brand for creators,” said Aaron Tsai, amaran VP of Marketing. “As new creatives explode onto the scene, we aim to be the brand they trust for gear that helps them achieve their artistic visions at a price point, ease of use, and level of professionalism that no others are providing. The amaran Go immediately checks the list of must-have tools to hit the streets and get creating.”

The amaran Go MagSafe-compatible mini light is everything creatives and influencers love about mobile phone lights. The rise of social media and mobile content creation has fueled the popularity of mini mobile phone lights, or selfie lights, traditionally designed to clip onto a device. With MagSafe and Qi2 magnetic compatibility (plus an included MagSafe Adapter Sticker to transform any device into a creative companion), the amaran Go securely snaps onto your phone in less than a second, offering supreme stability and zero camera obstruction. And it just gets better from there.

10 light modes, 10 brightness settings

Here are some of the features of the new light:

Quick Flip Designed for Two-Way Lighting: with both front and rear cameras at their disposal, no creator wants to be limited or slowed down when it comes to capturing great content. Designed to overcome creative limitations, amaran Go quickly and easily flips open to beautifully illuminate the front camera when filming makeup tutorials or taking selfies, then collapses down to the rear camera for filming the world around you.

First-of-Its-Kind Dual Mirror Light for Quick Touch-Ups: the amaran Go doubles as a portable beauty companion with a second light – combining a makeup mirror with built-in lighting with adjustable brightness to ensure you or your talent are always camera-ready.

Powerful Specs for Any User Level: amaran Go brings the power, regardless of one’s skill level. 10 light modes, 10 brightness settings, amaran app controls to dial in to any artistic style, and running up to nearly 9 hours when fully optimized for extended livestreams, amaran Go is ready for any and all action.

Multiple Color Options, Instant Personalization: available in five colors (charcoal, white, blue, pink, and green), the amaran Go allows creatives to personalize their setup with lighting that matches their aesthetic and gear.

Not controllable with amaran app

One thing appears to be missing from the product: amaran has its own app to control their light solutions, but that option is not available for the amaran Go, although we’ve seen it being used in other small LED lights for smartphones (ZENIKO VR5 R is one example). It’s true that as the amaran Go is a light designed to use with a smartphone there is no need for a way to control it through an app, but as a small LED light of this type can also be used away from the phone, it would make sense to be able to use it with amaran’s app.

The amaran Go is available now. All five colors are now shipping and the LED light can be purchased from your local authorized dealer. Customers in the US or Canada can also purchase directly from amarancreators.com.