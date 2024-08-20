We tested the amaran app on day one of release to see if this software is field-ready.

amaran’s mobile and desktop apps have emerged as fresh entrants into the lighting control ecosystem, although they’re not exactly what the people have been asking for. Released alongside amaran’s separate brand identity after spinning off from Aputure, these apps are designed for simplicity without sacrificing essential functionality, particularly when compared to the more robust Sidus Link app.

Note: This is a quick, Day-1 release review. I’m happy to dive deeper into these apps in the future.

Mobile App:

The amaran mobile app promises ease of use with an intuitive interface aimed at creators who prefer simplicity over complexity. Powered by the trusted Sidus Mesh technology, the app retains most of the essential features that users love in Sidus Link, including real-time control over various lighting fixtures. For new users or those with less technical expertise, the amaran app is a welcome addition, boasting the ability to quickly adjust lights on the go, manage multiple fixtures in a group, and toggle between different effects with minimal effort.

However, the simplicity of the mobile app also presents limitations. While the app works well with newer amaran and Aputure fixtures, some users—including myself—have reported issues with older Aputure lights. In my experience, I could turn these fixtures on and off, but had little control beyond that. For those who deal with complex lighting setups or frequently switch between various scenes, the Sidus Link app may still be the preferred choice, especially due to its wider range of advanced control options.

In essence, the amaran mobile app feels like a “lite” version of Sidus Link, making it a good starting point for beginners. But for anyone serious about intricate lighting designs, investing time to understand the full capabilities of Sidus Link might be more beneficial in the long run. The amaran app’s simplified interface does streamline workflows for basic setups, but for larger, more complex projects, the extra features in Sidus Link prove invaluable.

Computer App:

The computer version of the amaran app has garnered significant interest, especially as desktop lighting control has been a long-requested feature from Aputure users. Unfortunately, the current iteration leaves much to be desired.

During my initial testing on a M1 MacBook Pro, I encountered several issues with connectivity. The computer app was not able to connect directly to my lights via Bluetooth, even though all settings were verified. Interestingly, I was able to connect the lights to my mobile app first, which then allowed them to appear on my desktop app on the same account. However, this workaround did not guarantee smooth operation; control over the lights remained sporadic and laggy, if they could be controlled at all.

That being said, the concept behind the amaran desktop app is highly promising. The inclusion of features like keyboard shortcuts and the ability to monitor live video feeds directly in the app makes it a potentially invaluable tool for streamers and content creators who need to make quick adjustments to their lighting without disrupting their workflow. Furthermore, the integration with Elgato’s Stream Deck introduces a level of control that could significantly enhance live content production once the bugs are ironed out.

Despite the current bugs, I see the potential for the desktop app to grow into a reliable tool for lighting control. I will certainly revisit it once updates are rolled out, and I’m especially interested in testing it alongside a Stream Deck to see how it enhances the workflow. For now, however, most users may be better off sticking with the mobile app or Sidus Link for reliable control.

Sidus Link vs. amaran: Where Do They Fit?

The comparison between Sidus Link and the new amaran app is inevitable, as both offer control over Aputure and amaran lights. Sidus Link remains the industry standard for advanced users, providing a wider range of features, including complex lighting scenarios, effects, and detailed customizations. The app’s more complex interface does present a learning curve, but the payoff is worthwhile for professionals who need complete control over their lighting.

On the other hand, the amaran app is positioned as a more accessible option, particularly for creators who might be intimidated by the depth of Sidus Link’s features. Its friendly user interface and core functionalities are sufficient for many content creators, especially those who primarily need to make quick adjustments on the fly. As Sidus Link continues to evolve with new premium features behind paywalls, the amaran app may increasingly serve as the free, entry-level solution for most users.

In the long term, if the amaran desktop app’s bugs are addressed and it integrates smoothly with tools like Stream Deck, it could become a valuable asset for streamers and other content creators. Until then, the mobile app serves as a competent, user-friendly option for wireless lighting control. If anything, this release has users salivating for the heavily-teased Sidus Link Computer App.