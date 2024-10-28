The Viltrox Luna series represents a significant step in cinema lens offerings with three primary models: the Luna 30-300mm T4, 42-420mm T5.6, and the anticipated 22-220mm T2.8. Each model serves different creative and technical needs for filmmakers. Below, we’ll dive into each lens’s specs, design features, and ideal use cases to help you decide which Viltrox Luna model might best suit your production needs.

Viltrox Luna 30-300mm T4: Versatile Long-Range Zoom

The Luna 30-300mm T4 was the first model in the series, debuting with an impressive 10x zoom range that caters to a wide variety of shooting scenarios. Designed specifically for full-frame cinema cameras, this lens is suitable for capturing close-up details and distant subjects in the same shot without sacrificing image quality. Here are some key features and benefits:

1. Wide Range & Compatibility: With a focal length of 30-300mm, this model is a great choice for filmmakers needing long reach in a single, adaptable lens. It accommodates full-frame sensors, covering an image circle of 46.5mm, making it compatible with a broad range of modern cinema cameras.

2. Constant Aperture: The T4 constant aperture is a significant advantage when adjusting focal lengths on the go. It allows for consistent exposure across the zoom range, which is crucial for scenes with dynamic movement or when changing perspectives mid-shot.

3. Focus Breathing Control: This model minimizes focus breathing, making it ideal for video work, as it keeps the field of view steady when adjusting focus.

4. Build & Handling: The Luna 30-300mm T4 lens has a durable, weather-sealed construction. Its design caters to cinematographers who require reliable equipment in diverse conditions. The ergonomic layout and robust zoom and focus rings offer a smooth, controlled feel, adding to its appeal for narrative, documentary, and wildlife applications.

Viltrox Luna 42-420mm T5.6: Extended Reach and Specialized Utility

The Luna 42-420mm T5.6 offers a unique option for filmmakers focusing on extreme telephoto needs, with an even greater zoom range than the 30-300mm. While it shares similar core design elements, the 42-420mm lens is slightly more specialized in terms of its target use cases, most notably with a 65mm image circle, making it usable with Alexa 65 and URSA 17k cameras. Let’s look at some defining features:

1. 10x Telephoto Zoom: The 42-420mm zoom range excels in settings where extreme reach is essential, such as wildlife or sports filming. This lens can provide close-ups from a distance without intruding on a scene, making it perfect for capturing natural behavior in animals or live-action sports from the sidelines.

2. Consistent T5.6 Aperture: Although slightly narrower in maximum aperture than the 30-300mm, the T5.6 constant aperture allows for predictable exposure adjustments throughout its extensive zoom range. This can be advantageous when shooting in brightly lit environments where depth of field needs to be balanced.

3. Large Image Circle: The 42-420mm model is designed for large sensors, covering an image circle of up to 65mm. This makes it compatible with both full-frame and large-format sensors, enhancing its versatility across camera systems. r

4. Adjustable Back Focus: An additional benefit of the 42-420mm lens is its adjustable back focus feature, enabling cinematographers to fine-tune the focus plane to maintain sharpness. This flexibility is especially helpful when working at long focal lengths where small adjustments can significantly impact image clarity.

5. Specialized Niche Applications: Due to its reach, the 42-420mm lens is particularly useful in niche cinematography, such as documentary or wildlife filming, where being far from the subject is either practical or required. It may also find use in surveillance or nature videography where image quality and long focal range are primary requirements.

Viltrox Luna 22-220mm T2.8: The Upcoming Super 35 Zoom

While it has not yet been released, Viltrox has announced a third model in the series: the Luna 22-220mm T2.8, designed for Super 35 cinema cameras. With a unique focal range and aperture, this model aims to fill a niche in cinematography that balances light intake, zoom reach, and Super 35 compatibility. Here’s what we know so far:

1. Fast T2.8 Aperture: One of the standout features of the upcoming 22-220mm lens is its T2.8 aperture, which is relatively fast compared to the other Luna models. This wider aperture offers better performance in low-light conditions and provides more control over depth of field, making it ideal for dramatic shots with selective focus.

2. Super 35 Sensor Compatibility: Catering to the Super 35 market, this model is well-suited for television production, independent filmmaking, and scenarios where Super 35 sensors are the standard.

3. Potential Applications: With its combination of fast aperture and flexible zoom range, the 22-220mm is likely to become a favorite among Super 35 users needing versatile, fast glass. The zoom range from 22-220mm would allow for effective storytelling flexibility in various settings, from interior dialogues to medium-distance action shots.

Viltrox’s Luna series offers options that can cover a wide array of filming situations, whether the demand is for long-range reach, versatile zoom, or optimal light intake. With this trio, Viltrox continues to position itself as a compelling choice for serious cinematographers looking for quality, flexibility, and specialized capabilities in zoom lenses.

We don’t have exact pricing, but it’s estimated the 30-300 will land between $85,000 to $100,000. The 42-420 is estimated between $150,000 to $200,000. No pricing information is currently available for the 22-220.