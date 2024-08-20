The brand-new app from amaran for mobile and desktop brings simple and new powerful lighting controls specifically designed for content creators.

Creators on the move can now use the brand new app to make wireless lighting control more simple, intuitive, and surprisingly powerful, and they can do it in via any iOS, Android or HarmonyOS device. Studio creators can control the amaran app via the MacOS or Windows system already powering their workflow. Streamers, gamers, and work-from-home professionals also now have uninterrupted access to their lighting setup on the desktop, which also features a seamless Stream Deck integration for creators streaming hours of content.

Designed to meet the needs of creators, the amaran app offers, the company says, “intuitive control over all amaran and Aputure devices. From making quick adjustments on the fly to managing all the lights in a room or studio with a single click, the amaran app is designed with simplicity in mind to ensure creators spend less time on technical setup and more time on the creative process.”

Powered by Sidus Mesh technology

“The amaran app is the first lighting app designed specifically with creators in mind. It brings all of the power that made Sidus Link so popular in Hollywood, but makes it easy for anyone to use,” said Ted Sim, Co-Founder, amaran. “With an all-new desktop app and Stream Deck compatibility, this also means that home studio creators now finally have a high-quality lighting option that seamlessly connects with their existing setup and tools. This will change the way so many creators express themselves and we cannot wait to see how they use this app to bring their production quality to the next level.”

The free amaran app, powered by the same Sidus Mesh technology trusted by creators and professionals on Sidus Link, is already tried-and-tested for all kinds of creative set-ups, featuring all the same essential features packed into an approachable user interface that creatives will instantly understand. The company claims that with it “workflows become immediately simplified, while artistic visions can flourish with setups that go beyond simply lighting a scene.”

For mobile and desktop

Amaran app feature highlights include:

Real-time control of any creative environment: Toggle lights on and off, adjust the brightness, change color temperature, or quickly identify the status of each light — see what color they’re set to or if they’re displaying an effect — all straight from the device menu.

Software-agnostic to integrate into any workflow: Effortlessly interact with and fine-tune all your lights, whether using iOS, Android, HarmonyOS, Mac, or Windows. The amaran app meets creatives where they are, with a control ecosystem that adapts to the creative process.

Friendlier controls powered by the trusted Sidus Mesh ecosystem: The amaran app boasts the same technology used in Sidus Link, the world’s most used lighting control app, in an interface designed for content creators. Users can seamlessly port over all existing lights from Sidus Link into the new amaran app and feel right at home with its familiar stability. With a simplified interface that’s easier to navigate, the same lighting setup is now more efficient than ever.

Desktop and Stream Deck controls transform the workspace: The amaran app brings powerful lighting control to desktop setups, allowing creators to tailor controls to their unique workflow and workspace without disrupting their existing creative flow. Gamers and streamers who are streaming nonstop content can enhance the appearance of and add visual effects to their streams thanks to amaran app’s integration with Stream Deck.

Save looks, create customizable shortcuts: Creators can easily save a look created in the amaran app and recall it instantly, and even modify further in future set-ups. Enabling even more efficiency, users can create customizable shortcuts for quick adjustments, ensuring workflows remain smooth and creativity uninterrupted.

Lighting adjustments at one’s fingertips

The amaran app, which the company claims to be “the most comprehensive content creation control ecosystem for lighting environments on the market, with instant lighting adjustments at one’s fingertips”, is available as a free download from the following app marketplaces (mobile version) or directly from the amaran website (desktop version):