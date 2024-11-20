Lightbridge, known for its precision reflectors, introduces its latest offering for the photography community: the TableTop Essentials Kit, the first product from the Lightbridge Photography line.

Designed for both professional photographers and creatives of all levels, the innovative TableTop Essentials Kit sets a new standard in light quality, helping users get the most out of their equipment.

If you want to use something more precise than cardboard reflectors when shooting tabletop photography, Lightbridge, known for its precision reflectors – designed for filmmakers -, that offer the uncanny ability to produce targeted, spill-free, diffused light, has the right product for you: the TableTop Essentials Kit.

Lightbridge’s latest product for the photography community provides photographers with a compact, space-saving setup that helps users achieve precise, natural lighting. Crafted with Lightbridge‘s film-industry expertise, the TableTop Essentials Kit offers both accuracy and flexibility, allowing photographers to save time, achieve exceptional precision, and focus more fully on their creative vision.

T-Wheel, a precision mount

The TableTop Essentials Kit includes everything you need for your tabletop photography needs. Here is a list of the items included:

1 x Small Things That Matter Booklet

1x 15x15cm (DIFF 4 – White) + Neoprene Sleeve

1x 7x7cm (DIFF 1 – Black) + Neoprene Sleeve

1x 7x7cm (DIFF 2 – Blue) + Neoprene Sleeve

1x 7x7cm (DIFF 3 – Violet) + Neoprene Sleeve

2x T-Wheels Precision Mount

1x Cleaning Cloth

Designed for tabletop photography, the new T-Wheel is a precision mount allowing for intuitive, precise control in limited spaces. The T-Wheel is designed to support reflectors up to 25×25 cm in size and seamlessly mounts to industry-standard 16 mm | 5/8’’ baby pins.

Created for those looking to add natural-looking, nuanced control to their small-subject lighting setups, the kit comes with the “Small Things That Matter” booklet, which offers a comprehensive introduction to the system. Designed with high end coffee table book quality, the booklet details the reflectors’ technical advantages, creative lighting techniques, and tips for enhancing light quality.

The guidebook for those passionate about reflected light— showing you how to create natural light quickly and easily in small spaces -, has 96 pages offering decades of concentrated knowledge about photographing “Small Things That Matter”.

The Lightbridge TableTop Essentials Kit will be available November 25, 2024, through select retailers worldwide.