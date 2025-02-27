The answer to creating customizable Reflector arrays, the new and easy to rig solution from Lightbridge allows the crew to obtain nearly any size, shape and surface they require to serve the project.

The new Lightbridge C-100 Grid System is an efficient way to combine multiple 100x100cm Precision Reflectors into a neat and sturdy, united array— ready to meet the demands of big-scale production.

Lightbridge, creators of the renowned CRLS Reflectors for naturalistic motion picture lighting, are back with another solution, the patented C-100 Grid System, the answer to creating customizable Reflector arrays with an easy to rig solution that allows the crew to obtain nearly any size, shape and surface they require to serve the project.

This integrative system, the company says, is the result of years of testing on actual productions by cinematographer Manuel Billeter, ASC. “I have been fascinated by the idea behind CRLS for over a decade now, and working with the system on set has only deepened my enthusiasm – it’s very easy and intuitive to set up, and it’s a joy to use,” he explains. “The Grid System is versatile and provides for beautiful precision controlled soft lighting on a very large scale.”

Smart and simple modularity

The new C-100 Grid System is the efficient way to combine multiple 100x100cm Precision Reflectors into a neat and sturdy, united array— ready to meet the demands of big-scale production, according to Lightbridge. At the heart of its modular design are Grid Clamp Adapters, purpose-built for the system. Engineered to elegantly interface with industry standard grip scaffolding tubes and hardware, each features a screw-on coupler baseplate attached to a dedicated truss clamp. Any Lightbridge C100 frame is ready to accept the assembly with suggested use including a minimum of face-to-face position and recommended a 3-point mounting for overhead crane situations.

Due to its smart and simple modularity, the Grid System securely mounts any configuration of C-100 Reflectors including linear expanses, giant rectangular arrays, or in a simple 4 panel Quad mode with a 200x200cm reflective surface, off a crane arm.

A naturalistic, spill-free lighting solution

With aluminum-coated, smoothly polished, wrinkle-free surfaces Precision Reflectors provide filmmakers with a naturalistic, spill-free lighting solution, eliminating the need for flags or frames while delivering beautifully diffused, controllable illumination. They are available in a choice of reflective surfaces in 5 diffusion grades including Diff 0 Mirror, Diff 1 Punch Black, Diff 2 Blue Sky, Diff 3 Ambient Violet, and Diff 4 Super White—all of which can be mounted via the Grid System in a multitude of layouts.

The C-100 Grid System is available for all current Lightbridge CRLS 100cm Reflectors. Follow the link on this page for additional details, free tutorials, creative inspiration, and to explore how you can combine Reflectors into an infinite number of configurations.