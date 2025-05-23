Sony’s new tool for photographers and videographers is a “Swiss knife” for anyone needing a shooting grip that is also a stable support… and comes with a handy wireless remote commander.

The three-in-one wireless shooting grip with detachable remote commander, compatible with Alpha and Vlog cameras – and Xperia smartphones -, enhances usability and convenience when capturing videos and still images.

Although you can purchase them separately, the new wireless shooting grip/tripod (GP-VPT3) and the wireless remote commander (RMT-VP2) make a nice pair that you’ll probably want to have in your bag. I know I would, if I used Sony cameras. The Wireless Remote Commander (RMT-VP2) featuring Bluetooth wireless technology compatible with Alpha Series and Vlog Camera Series can be purchased on its own and is all you’ll need to control your compatible Sony models remotely. But if you need a portable grip that doubles as a tripod, then the logic choice is the new Wireless Shooting Grip/Tripod (GP-VPT3), that has space on one of its legs to receive the RMT-VP2 wireless remote commander.

The GP-VPT3 Multi-Function Shooting Grip supports stable handheld shooting with a grip design optimized for ease of use and flexible shooting angles, accommodating cameras weighing up to 1.5 kg. The grip can be used as a tripod and the remote commander can be detached and used as a remote control.

With the wireless remote added, the shooting grip/tripod becomes a three-in-one wireless shooting grip that lets you hold a camera while controlling its mains features. As Sony notes, “the ergonomically designed grip allows handheld shooting while performing key camera operations, such as zoom and focus, with one hand, regardless of dominant hand, for both still images and videos. The head mechanism allows for one-touch switching between self-portrait and outward shooting, and the tilt mechanism enables free angle adjustment.”

I have an old table tripod from Nikon that looks like the Sony GP-VPT3 grip/tripod but does not offer the convenience of having a wireless remote commander added. This package from Sony is a welcome addition to the set of tools available for photographers, especially those shooting long exposures or needing a stable support for studio work… or tabletop photography. While the grip/tripod gives stability, the remote allows you to control the camera without having to touch it.

It’s not just for photographers, though. The detachable remote commander is equipped with a MOVIE button, Zoom/Focus button, and C1 (Custom) button, allowing one-handed operation. This allows shutter operation from a distance so the photographer can be included in group photos and reduces camera shake in low-light conditions. The remote commander connects to select Sony cameras and Xperia smartphones with a wireless communication range of approximately 10 m. The grip and remote commander connect to the main unit without cables or receivers, maintaining dust and moisture proof performance during camera connection.

The GP-VPT3 Multi-Function shooting grip is available in black and white options. The RMT-VP2 Wireless Remote Commander is also available for purchase separately, as noted above… but the grip is a good addition to any photographer’s kit. The GP-VPT3 Multi-Function shooting grip will be available in June 2025 for approximately $159.99 USD and $219.99 CAD and the RMT-VP2 Wireless Remote Commander for approximately $89.99 USD and $124.99 CAD. It will be sold directly through Sony and at a variety of Sony’s authorized dealers throughout North America.