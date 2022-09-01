Sony Electronics Inc. introduces the Xperia 5 IV, a premium smartphone with many of the powerful features found in the flagship Xperia, but in a compact design.

Cinematic video features on all three lenses with 4K HDR, 120 fps super slow-motion recording to create a cinematic look and a live streaming option are features of the new Xperia 5 IV smartphone.

A premium smartphone with many of the powerful features found in the flagship Xperia, but in a compact design, the Xperia 5 IV is designed with creativity at its core. All the functions you expect to find in a smartphone are there, but with the Xperia name the new model is also a compact smartphone offering new content creation features, like previous models from Sony.

“We are thrilled to introduce the new Xperia 5 IV as a continuation of our Xperia series. We are always listening to our customers to develop cutting-edge technology that meets their needs as creators, gamers, and music and video enthusiasts,” said Yang Cheng, Vice President, Imaging Solutions, Sony Electronics Inc. “The Xperia 5 IV is a powerful and compact tool that is perfect for anyone looking for the best technology in a small, sleek form factor.”

Designed for experiencing and creating content, as Sony claims, the Xperia 5 IV incorporates some of Sony’s latest Imaging technologies including Eye AF and Object Tracking on all rear-facing cameras. Creators can now enable cinematic video features on all three lenses including 4K HDR, 120 fps (frames per second) super slow-motion recording to create a cinematic look, thanks to the sensor’s high read-out speed of 120 fps. The Videography Pro application also enables livestreaming.

For Vloggers and video creators

Besides noting that live streaming requirements are determined by the live streaming service you use, so, “depending on the live streaming service you use, the conditions and specifications for live streaming may be added to or changed unexpectedly”, Sony adds that “endurance mode raises heat mitigation level, which may cause the device to become hot. Camera endurance mode only works connected to Bluetooth shooting grip GP-VPT2BT or Remote Commander RMT-P1BT (sold separately and availability may vary).”

For those who need selfies, the new front camera has an improved and larger 12-megapixel sensor that enables 4K HDR content with, Sony claims, “outstanding contrast”. The larger sensor also allows user to take clear selfies in tough lighting settings such as high glare or dark environments. The three rear cameras those who interest cinematographers, offer 16, 24 and 60mm, and are all paired with 12MP sensor.

Despite offering the same resolution, the sensors are different: the 24mm f/1.7 uses a 1/1.7″ Exmor RS for mobile sensor, the 60mm f/2.4 uses a 1/3.5″ Exmor RS for mobile sensor while the 16mm f/2.2 features a 1/2.5″ Exmor RS for mobile sensor. It’s a trio that will serve the needs of most people and the 60mm may, probably be taken all the way to 120mm, with a digital crop, even though the small size sensor may limit its results.

For Vloggers and video creators, the Xperia 5 IV comes with an external monitor function, as usual for the recent Xperia models. By connecting a mirrorless camera (such as Alpha series cameras), creators can monitor their work on the Xperia 5 IV‘s 6.1” FHD display and instantly share their content using the new livestreaming function. When paired with Sony’s Vlog Monitor (XQZ-IV01, sold separately), this setup allows for even more creative control.

Used to shoot an entire music video

The best way to demonstrate what a smartphone can capture is by using it in real-world conditions. The Xperia 5 IV was recently used to shoot an entire music video for Sony Music artist, Cat Burns, bringing to life her latest single, “People Pleaser.” The creative vision for “People Pleaser” was captured utilizing the high-quality imaging capabilities and manual setting options within the Videography Pro app.

“Creating content on Xperia 5 IV allows you to use your imagination, packing progressive technology into a compact device you can carry around allows everyday people to become filmmakers,” commented Nathan James Tettey, Music Video Director.

Cat Burns used the Music Pro app to record an acapella of the chorus used in the video. “Being able to record great audio and upload it straight away without having to use a laptop is such a great feature and saves time in my hectic schedule,” said Cat Burns, Sony Music artist.

Music Pro can reproduce the frequency response of a condenser microphone while producing the reverberation of a studio mix. Sound recording and editing is free of charge, while cloud processing for the highest-quality sound is subject to a monthly fee.

Sony adds that “individuals can also use Music Pro to record vocals and music as if recorded in a professional studio. This allows individuals to record and edit multiple tracks directly on the Xperia 5 IV and upload their recordings to the cloud. From there, AI can be applied using Sony’s unique sound source separation technology to reduce noise and separate vocal and acoustic guitar sounds.”

Brightest ever FHD+ display

This new device is, says the company, Sony Xperia’s brightest ever FHD+ display and is approximately 50% brighter than the previous 5 series model. Viewing and experiencing content is improved on the Xperia 5 IV with Real-Time HDR Drive. This increases the image quality by reproducing gradation of overexposed and underexposed areas. The Xperia 5 IV also offers a uniquely immersive viewing experience with a 6.1″ 21:9 FHD+ HDR OLED display.

Lasting batteries are important to content creation, so the Xperia 5 IV offers plenty of power with a 5,000mAh battery and adaptive charging that allows the battery life to be extended up to three years. When needing a boost, the device can fast charge up to 50% in just 30 minutes with the charger XQZ-UC1 (sold separately). The Xperia 5 IV also offers Battery Share, to easily charge additional devices. For additional charging options, the Xperia 5 IV allows for wireless charging.

The Xperia 5 IV will be available at the end of October 2022 for approximately $1,000.00 USD. It will be sold unlocked in black at a variety of Sony’s authorized dealers throughout the United States. A green color variation will be available exclusively at www.electronics.sony.com. Pre-orders for the Xperia 5 IV are now open.