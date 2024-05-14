Offering a multitude of configurations for professional photographers and mobile photography hobbyists, the VEO CP-65 Kit from Vanguard confirms the whole is greater than the sum of its parts.

The market offers a variety of smartphone holders for filmmakers, but sometimes it makes sense to go for more than an accessory and look for a kit. The VEO CP-65 Kit from Vanguard is a good example.

Vanguard offers a smartphone holder that securely holds a smartphone (2.4″ – 3.5″ wide) for vertical or horizontal photography and filming, but if you own a tripod from Vanguard, you may want to check the Vanguard VEO CP-65 Clamp and Accessory Kit, which includes the VEO SPH smartphone holder w/ cold shoe mount, but also features a VEO CP-65 clamp and a VEO TSA DLX L large deluxe support arm, a trio that expands the creative options available to both photographers and filmmakers. The company says it is “the ultimate mobile kit for content creators.”

The smartphone holder includes a cold shoe mount for a microphone, wireless receiver, or other accessory, keeping your rig neat and orderly. It is large enough for the biggest of the three major smartphone brands on the market, features rubber padding inside the clap arms, so your smartphone is safe from scratches, and it mounts directly to a tripod or to an Arca-compatible head. The VEO SPH Smartphone Holder has an advanced design and that shows when in use and fully justifies the price asked: $59.99.

The whole Vanguard VEO CP-65 kit

While a typical smartphone holder simply holds your phone in place, the VEO SPH gives you all sorts of angular options. First, you can choose to rotate between horizontal and vertical orientation. Second, you get 360 degrees of swivel rotation to quickly pan or adjust your shot. Third, the SPH tilts up and down 40 degrees to ensure you can frame your subject with precision. Altogether, you get myriad configuration options, which you do not get from a standard holder.

While the VEO SPH will work on its own, it is designed to be used with other Vanguard VEO accessories, such as the VEO TSA DLX L Tripod Support Arm. The TSA Support Arm, which is sold separately – for $79.99 – attaches to the canopy of suitable tripods and lets you connect accessories to customize your setup. The support arm folds to about 6.6″ and extends to 11.4″, and it weighs just over a half-pound. It can also be used with Vanguard’s Cold Shoe Mounts or Tablet Connector. It’s a CNC-machined aircraft grade aluminium accessory like support arms from other brands and usable in many configurations.

The third element in the kit is the Vanguard VEO CP-65 Clamp, a versatile piece of gear that provides a stable foundation for a camera, a smartphone, and accessories mounted to support arms, like the TSA Support Arm. Attach the clamp to a table top, tree branch, railing, or similar surface – the clamp mouth opens up to 2.6″ – to enjoy stable shooting when a tripod isn’t an option. The inner grip of the VEO CP Clamp has a molded rubber finish for maximum hold, even on smooth surfaces. Swiveling front clasps offer flexibility and allow the clamp to attach to numerous surface types.

A smaller kit may be all you need

With three threaded holes (two 1/4″ and one 3/8″) available for attachments/support arms, you can bring along a camera and a smartphone, and a mic rig, keeping your video gear neatly organized. Each thread has bayonet slots for maximum stability when using a suitable tripod support arm, such as a the VEO TSA DLX series. When paired with suitable support arms, the VEO CP Clamp can handle a payload up to 22 lbs., which gives you plenty of gear configuration options. The VEO CP Clamp costs $54.99.

Instead of buying the accessories separately or trying to use the smartphone holder with any other piece of equipment, it makes sense to get the kit, which includes three of Vanguard’s best-selling accessories for mobile photography and offers everything you need to add an array of extra gear and accessories to your smartphone. The Vanguard VEO CP-65 Clamp and Accessory Kit costs $199.99.

Vanguard also offers a smaller kit, the VEO CP-46 Kit, which includes a VEO CP-46 clamp (which opens up to 1.8″), a VEO TSA DLX M medium deluxe support arm (folds to about 4.4″ and extends to 7.1″), and a VEO SPH smartphone holder w/ cold shoe mount. The VEO CP-46 Kit costs $169.99.