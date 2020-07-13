PhoneGRIP 3D is the newest product added to edelkrone’s family of Ortak products. It’s a natural expansion of the series and also works with other products from edelkrone.

If you use your smartphone to control your camera, there are times when you have a problem: where to place it when you need to have both hands free? Well, edelkrone as a solution, the new PhoneGrip 3D.

A new product expands edelkrone’s ORTAK line: the PhoneGRIP 3D. It’s a printable phone holder for smartphones and edelkrone Controller that easily attaches to numerous tripod legs or 1/4″ mounting screws. Works great with all Ortak products, and will make life easier for those who, for different reasons, use a smartphone or similar sized device, to control their cameras… or to shoot video.

The PhoneGRIP 3D is the fourth product added by edelkrone to its ORTAK family of products. Launched in September 2019, the ORTAK line challenges videographers and photographers to print their own gear. The line started with a tripod head to which a tabletop dolly was added immediately after. With the FlexTILT Head 3D the company launched a new concept: buy the CNC machined aluminum parts needed for a flawless experience, and print your gear using a 3D printer.

The FlexTILT Head 3D is based in one of the most popular pieces of equipment made by edelkrone, the difference being that the regular version costs $149 and the 3D printable only need to spend $29, download the file used to print the different parts and you’ve a a FlexTILT Head 3D, which is, according to edelkrone, “the 3D printable version of our best-selling tripod head.”

A tabletop dolly for DSLR and mirrorless

The second product launched was the Skater 3D, an easy-to-use, 3D printable, tabletop dolly for DSLR and mirrorless cameras that will instantly add fun, curvy camera motion into your shots. It pairs with the FlexTILT Head 3D to create a versatile shooting platform that, says edelkrone, unlocks the full potential of the Skater 3D. The two pieces of equipment will comfortably fit in your pocket making this duo the perfect travel companions.

The PocketSHOT 3D was the next product introduced by edelkrone, also in September last year. It’s a 3D printable, ultra compact and versatile camera support rig for DSLRs and camcorders that works as a a tabletop stand, top handle, monopod and more. Since then the company has been silent about new ORTAK products, so much, in fact,, that recently I asked myself if the concept had been abandoned. I was wrong!

As I wrote before, the universe of 3D printable products opens new options for creatives on a budget, allowing them to print – some – equipment at affordble prices, and easily print any element again if it brakes. You can also print different equipment in different colors, what’s an interesting option if you want to give a personal touch to your gear.

NO BUTTONS, NO KNOBS, NO LOCKS

The new product added to the ORTAK line makes absolute sense, even more so as edelkrone announced recently its SliderPLUS v5 and Slide Module v3, which is controlled with an app on a smartphone of edelkrone’s Controller. The PhoneGRIP 3D is designed to hold any of these devices, making it easy to keep them at hand and secure.

The PhoneGRIP 3D is a “NO BUTTONS, NO KNOBS, NO LOCKS“ solution that easily attaches to numerous tripod legs or 1/4″ mounting screws. With a cleverly designed anti-slip hook and loop system it is easy to attach your device the safest and easiest way possible.. The joints on PhoneGRIP 3D use edelkrone’s one-of-a-kind constant friction technology giving it extraordinary flexibility. The company recommends using PhoneGRIP 3D with objects that have a diameter between 25-42 mm.

The ideal solution – for photographers and videographers – to keep your smartphone handy if you use it to control your camera, the PhoneGRIP 3D can also be used as part of a filming rig solution. It works great with edelkrone StandONE, edelkrone Monitor/EVF Holder, and third party magic arms, tripod heads, and more, says the company.

If you’re a user of ORTAK products, the PhoneGRIP 3D is a clear invitation to expand your own ORTAK Ecosystem, as it works with the rest of the products – FlexTILT Head 3D and Skater 3D. As with previous products, what you buy are the CNC machined aluminum parts needed for a flawless experience and the file to print the different parts needs to assemble your own PhoneGRIP 3D.