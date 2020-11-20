Black Friday sales have started. Remember to wear your mask and keep your distance if you’re out and about looking for bargains. Here are some key offers that you can buy from the safety of your home.

We pick some deals for this Black Friday season, as we approach the day itself, November 27th. Remember some deals are valid even after Cyber Monday.

ProVideo Coalition has shared with readers some of the Black Friday deals available this season, from Zhiyun Tech Black Friday Grand Sale to Filmtools’ Black Friday Early Access, Creative Solutions Season of Thanks or Sigma’s Black Friday promotion if Cine lenses. Here are some more suggestions to keep you busy during the weekend.

Vegas Pro 18 at Black Friday prices

Vegas Pro 18 continues to push the boundaries of professional video production. Experience industry-leading HDR, AI-supported editing tools, powerful audio editing with SOUND FORGE Pro 14 and numerous improvements to basic tools that have made VEGAS Pro the fastest NLE on the market. And experience all this paying less!

It’s not Black Friday 2020 yet – but you can take advantage of Vegas Creative Software early Black Friday deals already! With this offer, save up to US$500 and get the latest and best version of VEGAS Pro. This crazy upgrade offer allows you to, says the company, “Buy VEGAS Pro Edit from US$149.00”. You can upgrade at a reduced price with a previous version or other authorized product. The promotion is available until November 24, 2020.

Filmconvert’s Black Friday deals

FilmConvert is holding its Black Friday 2020 sale. It all starts Sunday, November 22 and ends Tuesday, December 1. It’s a great opportunity to save 30-60% off all FilmConvert plugins and the FilmConvert Bundle. Upgrade an existing license to FilmConvert Nitrate for only $59.

The 2020 edition of FilmConvert’s Black Friday sale is also the first in which the company offers its first big discount on Conematch, the new camera matching plugin developed by FilmConvert. Those interested will be able to save 40% on CineMatch for Adobe Premiere Pro and Blackmagic DaVinci Resolve. Prices will be as marked on the site, no discount or promo code required.

Loupedeck season discounts

Loupedeck, which offers a series of products ProVideo Coalition has covered extensively since their first announcement, is also ready to celebrate Black Friday 2020, with some upcoming deals that PVC readers might want to to check.

Black Friday 2020 runs through Cyber Monday (November 27-30) and Loupedeck is offering discounts that will automatically be added when you buy the following products:

10% off the Loupedeck CT available on the Loupedeck site

available on the Loupedeck site 10% off theLoupedeck+, available on the Loupedeck site

Edelkrone offer 30% off on all products

Whether you want a SliderPlus, a JibONE and Pan PRO or a HeadPLUS, or a DollyONE the discount is the same: 30% off. That’s edelkrone’s Black Friday 2020 sale, which runs until November 390, 2020, and which covers many more products, something you’ll find if you visit their website. The discount is for edelkrone products and accessories for a limited time only and companion products, Ortak 3D printable products, and batteries are excluded. The discount may not be combined with other discounts or offers except for free shipping when applicable.

The company also notes that they offer FREE shipping worldwide although there are some limitations. Check edelkrone’s website for more info.