Black Friday is no longer a day, it’s a season. The 2020 edition is also a new experience, due to the pandemic, but although conditions are different, the spirit is the same: find a good bargain!

Zhiyun Tech celebrates its Black Friday Grand Sale offering some good deals for filmmakers and video creators, both the professional and those who want to start their videography journey.

ProVideo Coalition recently announced the Zhiyun Crane 2S Pro, a new version of Zhiyun Tech’s Crane 2S, a three-axis handheld gimbal for professional filmmakers. Now the company is back with news about its Black Friday Grand Sale, which we share here. Check the list of products available and remember that there are two different sets of products, with different dates.

Starting November November 16th, 2020 and ending December 6th, 2020, you’ve the following products available with a discount:

Crane 2S Original Price: $599 / Promo Price: $539 / Save: $60

Crane 2S Combo Original Price: $649 / Promo Price: $589 / Save: $60

The second series of products will be available starting November 20th, 2020. This promotion runs until December 3th, 2020. The following products are available with a discount:

Weebill S Original Price: $439 / Promo Price: $399 / Save: $40

Smooth X Original Price: $59.99 / Promo Price: $49.99 / Save: $10

Smooth 4 Original Price: $99.00 / Promo Price: $89.00 / Save: $10

Smooth Q2 Original Price: $119 / Promo Price: $99 / Save: $20

Crane M2 Original Price: $269 / Promo Price: $189 / Save: $80

Crane 3S Original Price: $739 / Promo Price: $629 / Save: $110

The Zhiyun Tech Black Friday Grand Sale can be visited following he link to the company’s website.