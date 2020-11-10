Announced as a new model expanding the series, the Crane 2S is a three-axis handheld gimbals for professional filmmakers. The company now announced a new version, the Crane 2S Pro.

Zhiyun introduced the Crane 2S gimbal last August and now the company expands the family with the new version, the Crane 2S Pro, offering more accessories. Discover the differences here.

Revealed last August, Zhiyun’s Crane 2S is a new addition to a series, says the company, “widely recognized as the exemplar of three-axis handheld gimbals for professional filmmakers”. The new gimbal builds on that benchmark with greater load and size capacity and more filming flexibility. The upgraded algorithm system is tested and fine tuned to ensure reliable and excellent performance of Crane 2S, even in the most challenging environments.

Crane 2S is built on the classic design of Crane 2 while reinvented in details. The new 0.96-inch OLED screen in the Crane 2S offers a wider view that enable you to navigate through the entire menu system and switch between modes swiftly. A brand-new axis lock system is introduced to Crane 2S. Once locked, the axis will stay absolutely still without any swinging, rest assure your camera equipment is 100% safe on the gimbal while traveling or in storage.

To boost real-life filming efficiency, Crane 2S is equipped with multiple mounting points: a 1/4″ screw hole on the back of the quick release base plate for the camera to shift between different devices such as sliders and tripods; Two 1/4″ screw holes with crown gear and a 3/8″ screw hole on the gimbal for creative adaptation. The TransMount Image transmitter can directly slide into the bottom of quick release base plate without screws.

Crane 2S and Crane 2S Pro

Videographers have to constantly switch between different cameras to ensure they are using the optimal tools for the task at hand. Crane 2S is ready to embrace this challenge. With highly optimized motors, Crane 2S handles larger cameras such as the BMPCC 6K, Panasonic S1H, EOS 1DX Mark II with ease. The new generation 9th Instune Algorithm ensures smooth, reliable performance even in time-sensitive tasks.

Ensuring you won’t miss any critical shots, Crane 2S features FlexMount System which greatly simplifies the setup process while at the same time securing your valuable camera gear with a double safety mechanism. For the first time in the industry, Crane 2S comes with a quick release mount along with a safety knob on tilt axis which allows users to switch to vertical shooting in a snap without need of additional accessory installation.

The lightweight but strong carbon fiber handle of the Crane 2S is another key feature that makes this a reliable and sturdy workhorse while offering more secure hand feel, according to Zhiyun. When the gimbal was introduced, the company added that the Zhiyun Crane 2S would be available in three versions: 1) Standard package with a tripod at $599; 2) Combo package including tripod, 3 extra batteries and TransMount mini dual handle at $649; 3) Pro package.

The promised Pro package is now available. The difference between Crane 2S and Crane 2S Pro lies on the accessories, says Zhiyun. The Crane 2S Pro includes the following accessories:

1 Crane 2S

1 Crane 2S Sling Grip Handle

1 TransMount CRANE 2S DualCam Extension Module

1 TransMount Image Transmission Transmitter2.0

1 TransMount Phone Holder with Crown Gear

1 TransMount Focus/Zoom Control Motor 2.0

The Crane 2S Pro, with a price of $849, is available, as are the other packages, on Zhiyun official online store.