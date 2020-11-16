Sigma America offers limited time savings until December 7, 2020, and the company is also offering 0% financing on Sigma Cine lenses through the end of the year.
SIGMA Corporation of America has announced limited-time Black Friday pricing on a variety of popular photography products from Sunday, November 15 through Monday, December 7, 2020 at SIGMA Authorized Dealers in the United States. SIGMA is also offering a Zero Percent Financing option for Cine lens purchases, currently available through the end of 2020, as well as discounts on purchases of multiple Cine lenses. Check Sigma’s products at Filmtools!
For the first time ever, SIGMA America will offer Instant Savings on both the acclaimed 24-70mm F2.8 DG OS HSM | Art zoom lens and the mirrorless-exclusive 24-70mm F2.8 DG DN | Art. In addition, SIGMA’s most popular Art prime lenses – the 35mm F1.4 DG HSM | Art, 50mm F1.4 DG HSM | Art and 85mm F1.4 DG HSM | Art – will feature savings for a limited time, making some of the most desirable lenses in the SIGMA Art line more accessible to photographers than ever before.
SIGMA Black Friday Instant Savings (Nov. 15 – Dec. 7, 2020)
- 24-70mm F2.8 DG DN | Art – Versatile design without compromise.
$40 Savings / Price: $1,059
- 24-70mm F2.8 DG OS HSM | Art – The leading lens for every moment.
$240 Savings / Price: $1,059
- 18-35mm F1.8 DC HSM | Art – The first and fastest of its kind.
$120 Savings / Price: $679
- 24-105mm F4 DG OS HSM | Art – A workhorse lens.
$100 Savings / Price: $799
- 35mm F1.4 DG HSM | Art – The original Art lens.
$200 Savings / Price: $699
- 50mm F1.4 DG HSM | Art – The Art standard.
$150 Savings / Price: $799
- 85mm F1.4 DG HSM | Art – Impeccable portraiture.
$150 Savings / Price: $1,049
- 70-200mm F2.8 DG OS HSM | Sports – Lightweight, perfect for on the move.
$160 Savings / Price: $1,339
- 16mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary – The versatile prime.
$50 Savings / Price: $399
- 30mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary – Blend of compact and quality.
$50 Savings / Price: $289
- 45mm F2.8 DG DN | Contemporary – Balanced performance and size.
$100 Savings / Price: $449
- 56mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary – A high-precision mid-tele.
$50 Savings / Price: $429
- Mount Converter MC-11 – SIGMA quality, Sony capability.
$100 Savings / Price: $149
- Mount Converter MC-21 – Stay flexible with L-mount lens access.
$100 Savings / Price: $149
A number of additional SIGMA photo products – including the SIGMA fp full-frame digital camera, all-in-one 18-300mm DC Macro OS HSM | Contemporary, ultra-close focusing 105mm F2.8 EX DG OS HSM Macro, and both versions of the stellar 150-600mm DG OS HSM telephoto zoom – will offer ongoing Instant Savings through the end of November.
Get your SIGMA Cine lens
Filmmakers can also take advantage of SIGMA’s recently announced Zero Percent Financing option when making an investment in Cine lenses. When purchasing Cine lenses from an authorized SIGMA Cine dealer, buyers can apply for financing with available terms of 12 Months (0%), 24 months (2.49%) or 36 months (3.9%). This promotion is currently available through December 31, 2020.
In addition, while pre-made Cine lens kits have always come with a discount, SIGMA is now offering the option to pick specific lenses for specific needs with “Build Your Own” lens kit discounts up to 15% off retail price.
- 3 – 4 prime Cine lenses = 5% off
- 5 – 7 prime Cine lenses = 7% off
- 8 – 9 prime Cine lenses = 10% off
- All 10 prime Cine lenses = 15% off
Sigma FF High Speed 7 Prime Lens Kit with Case (EF Mount)
