NEW SIGMA 15mm F1.4 DG DN and SIGMA 500mm F5.6

SIGMA is pleased to announce two new full-frame prime lenses designed specifically for full-frame mirrorless camera systems, the SIGMA 15mm F1.4 DG DN DIAGONAL FISHEYE | Art and SIGMA 500mm F5.6 DG DN OS | Sports lenses. Both lenses will be available for purchase in mid-March 2024, and both lenses are available in Sony E-Mount and L-Mount versions.

The SIGMA 500mm F5.6 DG DN OS | Sports lens is a full-frame, ultra-telephoto prime lens exclusively for mirrorless cameras. With outstanding image quality in a remarkably compact and lightweight body, this lens is built for action capture including aviation, sports, and wildlife. The new lens combines fast HLA-driven AF, high-precision OS, and an optical design featuring low-dispersion glass elements, along with splash- and dust-proof construction. This lens is designed for the most demanding situations.

The SIGMA 15mm F1.4 DG DN DIAGONAL FISHEYE | Art is the world’s first full-frame F1.4 diagonal fisheye lens*. With a 180° angle of view, this lens is designed to take in dramatic, sweeping scenes with the signature fisheye lens effect. Unlike conventional fisheyes, the 15mm F1.4 DG DN DIAGONAL FISHEYE | Art is exceptionally sharp across its entire 180 degrees and offers an ultra-fast F1.4 aperture, making it perfect for a wide range of applications including astrophotography, landscapes, and architecture, as well as action sports such as skateboarding and BMX.

The retail price of the SIGMA 15mm F1.4 DG DN DIAGONAL FISHEYE | Art is $1,999 and the retail price of SIGMA 500mm F5.6 DG DN OS | Sports is $2,999 through authorized SIGMA America dealers.

SIGMA 15mm F1.4 DG DN DIAGONAL FISHEYE

180° of high resolution. An innovative diagonal fisheye lens.

Resolving power that overturns the conventional wisdom about fisheye lenses

An addition to the Art F1.4 lineup, meticulously crafted for astrophotography

A wealth of latest functions and excellent build quality

Available mounts: L-Mount, Sony E-mount

Launch date: March 14, 2024

In developing a fisheye lens featuring an ultra-wide-angle and powerful fisheye distortion, SIGMA has achieved a completely new level of artistic potential, combining the world’s first F1.4 aperture for consumer use with outstanding resolving power across the entire image. In terms of optical performance, the SIGMA 15mm F1.4 DG DN DIAGONAL FISHEYE | Art has achieved excellent point image reproducibility and high resolution by correcting various aberrations, especially sagittal coma flare. The lens is capable of handling astrophotography, which demands particularly high-quality performance, even when wide-open. Unlike conventional fisheyes, the SIGMA 15mm F1.4 DG DN DIAGONAL FISHEYE | Art is exceptionally sharp across its entire 180° angle-of-view and offers an ultra-fast F1.4 aperture, making it perfect for a wide range of applications including astrophotography, landscapes and architecture. The expressive power of this all-new full-frame mirrorless lens opens a wealth of creative possibilities in wide-angle photography.

Resolving power that overturns conventional wisdom about fisheye lenses

The latest optical design thoroughly corrects each type of aberration. This diagonal fisheye lens has the unique expressiveness of a fisheye lens and high resolution throughout the entire image from a wide-open aperture. The performance of the lens is guaranteed by a full inspection with SIGMA’s proprietary MTF measuring system.

Even wide-open, high resolution and point image reproducibility across the entire image

The lens consists of 21 elements in 15 groups, including 4 FLD and 3 SLD exclusive low-dispersion glass elements, and 2 aspherical lens elements. By correcting sagittal coma flare and other aberrations, the lens can precisely reproduce bright points of light across the whole frame even wide-open, making it ideal for astrophotography.

Diagonal fisheye lens with 180° angle of view

The powerful distortion effect, which is the appeal of fisheye lenses, allows users to enjoy expressions such as a unique perspective and emphasis on the subject at a 180° angle of view. In addition, the SIGMA 15mm F1.4 DG DN DIAGONAL FISHEYE | Art is designed with the strict performance standards of the Art line. Furthermore, all lenses are inspected with SIGMA’s proprietary MTF measuring system. The unique descriptive power of this new fisheye lens, which combines an incredible 180° angle-of-view with very high resolution optics, delivers a level of artistic potential that exceeds other fisheye lenses.

Designed to minimize flare and ghosting

To prevent flare and ghosting, which reduce image quality, the lens is designed to handle all conditions of incident light based on state-of-the-art simulation technology. High backlight resistance enables clear and sharp images under any lighting conditions.

Sigma 15mm crafted for astrophotography

The SIGMA 15mm F1.4 DG DN DIAGONAL FISHEYE | Art offers abundant functions to support astrophotography. With the introduction of this lens, SIGMA now has four F1.4 wide-angle prime Art line lenses with functions specifically designed for astrophotography, including the 14mm, 20mm, and 24mm. In terms of both lineup and functionality, SIGMA fully supports the joy of capturing the stars.

Art F1.4 prime wide-angle lens series specialized for astrophotography

The SIGMA Art line of F1.4 single focal length lenses with specialized features for astrophotography is expanded to four lenses with the addition of the SIGMA 15mm F1.4 DG DN DIAGONAL FISHEYE | Art. Users can select the lens that best suits their needs and the expression they are aiming for.

MFL (Manual Focus Lock) switch

The lens is equipped with an MFL switch. When the MFL switch is set to “LOCK,” the focus ring operation is disabled, ensuring that once focus is acquired, it will not be changed by unintentional movement of the ring. This is useful for long exposures and other situations where the focus should be fixed while shooting.

Lens heater retainer

A small step at the front of the lens called a lens heater retainer prevents the lens heater* from protruding over the front element, eliminating the risk of vignetting.

* A belt-shaped heat strip that is wrapped around the lens to prevent condensation from forming inside the lens when the temperature drops.

Rear filter holder

A standard-equipped rear filter holder at the lens mount allows sheet-type filters to be used.

Special cover lens cap with a locking mechanism and filter slots

The included cover lens cap features two slots to securely store rear filters, as well as a locking mechanism. The cap is specially designed for the SIGMA 15mm F1.4 DG DN DIAGONAL FISHEYE | Art, allowing users to carry sheet-type filters without the risk of confusing or forgetting them, while protecting them from scratches and dirt.

Tripod Socket

The lens is equipped with an Arca-Swiss compatible, lightweight and sturdy magnesium alloy tripod socket. The detachable leg can be mounted on a tripod for stable conditions even during long exposures. The shape has been deliberately designed to prevent interference when using a lens heater.

A wealth of latest functions and excellent build quality

The SIGMA 15mm F1.4 DG DN DIAGONAL FISHEYE | Art is equipped with various functions to assist shooting, including an AFL button*1 to which preferred function can be assigned and an aperture ring, and uses a linear motor HLA (High-response Linear Actuator) as the AF actuator to enable fast, quiet, and highly accurate AF shooting. The lens is also equipped with a dust and splash resistant structure*2 to ensure a high level of weather resistance and robustness, as well as excellent build quality that allows for long and reliable use in any environment.

Various shooting assist functions

The lens is equipped with an AFL button which can be assigned to a range of functions via the menu on selected cameras. In addition to the aperture ring, the lens is equipped with an aperture ring lock switch and a click switch to turn the click on and off.

Dust and splash resistant structure and water and oil repellent coating

In addition to a dust and splash resistant structure, the front element of the lens features a water and oil repellent coating, allowing photographers to shoot without concerns even in harsh outdoor environments.

Adopts a linear motor HLA

The AF actuator is a linear motor HLA (High-response Linear Actuator). The high thrust motor and advanced electronic control operate the focus lens at high speed and with high precision to provide comfortable AF shooting.

Excellent build quality

To support the heavy optical system and enhance robustness and reliability, metal parts are used in key parts of the lens body. Meanwhile, the lightweight engineering plastic TSC* is also used in appropriate places to reduce weight. Furthermore, each control part, such as rings and switches, is designed to feel good. SIGMA is proud of the exceptional build quality of its products, which do not compromise on durability, operability, and a satisfying sense of ownership.

* TSC (Thermally Stable Composite) is a type of polycarbonate with a thermal expansion rate similar to that of aluminum. It has a high affinity to metal parts which contributes to high quality product manufacturing.

Additional Features

Lens construction: 21 elements in 15 groups (4 FLD, 3 SLD, 2 aspherical elements)

Inner focus system

Compatible with high-speed autofocus

HLA (High-response Linear Actuator)

* On cameras where lens aberration correction is controlled with “ON” or “OFF” in the camera menu, please set all aberration correction functions to “ON” (AUTO).

Supports DMF and AF+MF

Compatible with AF assist (for Sony E-mount only)

Super Multi-Layer Coating

Water and Oil Repellent Coating (front element)

Aperture ring

Aperture ring click switch

Aperture ring lock switch

AFL button

* Function available on supported cameras only. Available functions may vary depending on the camera used.

MFL (Manual Focus Lock) switch

Rear filter holder (compatible with GUIDE PLATE GP-21)

Lens heater retainer

Focus Mode switch

Support for switching between linear focus / non-linear focus ring settings (for L-Mount only)

* Function available on supported cameras only.

Dust and Splash Resistant Structure

TRIPOD SOCKET TS-141

Special COVER LENS CAP LC1040-01 with a locking mechanism and filter slots

Compatible with SIGMA USB DOCK UD-11 (sold separately / for L-Mount only)

Designed to minimize flare and ghosting

Every single lens undergoes SIGMA’s proprietary MTF measuring system

11-blade rounded diaphragm

High-precision, durable brass bayonet mount

Mount Conversion Service available

“Made in Aizu, Japan” craftsmanship

S | Sports SIGMA 500mm F5.6 DG DN OS

The crystallization of technology. A whole new ultra-telephoto experience.

Perfect for hand-held shooting, a 500mm lens with unparalleled optical performance

Compact, lightweight and excellent build quality

A wealth of functions to assist in a variety of shooting situations

Available mounts: L-Mount, Sony E-mount

Launch date: March 14, 2024

The SIGMA 500mm F5.6 DG DN OS | Sports is an ultra-telephoto prime lens exclusively for mirrorless cameras that features a 500mm focal length with outstanding image quality in a remarkably compact and lightweight body. By incorporating multiple large-diameter, exclusive low-dispersion glass elements that are challenging to process, SIGMA succeeded in significantly downsizing the lens construction without the use of diffractive optical elements. At the same time, the lens has achieved high resolving power that meets the expectations for a 500mm prime lens. The lens body, composed mainly of high-precision engineering plastic parts, has excellent build quality and weather resistance, including dust and splash resistant structure*, despite its compact size. With its rich descriptive power and incredibly compact size for its focal length, the handy-size SIGMA 500mm F5.6 DG DN OS | Sports offers a whole new photographic experience for wildlife, aviation, sports and other fast-action photographers.

Perfect for hand-held shooting, a 500mm lens with unparalleled optical performance

The latest optical design using exclusive low-dispersion glass elements has succeeded in achieving both an extremely compact lens construction and high optical performance with excellent correction of aberrations. In addition to its size that allows hand-held shooting, the high-speed AF with HLA (High-response Linear Actuator) and the OS2 optical stabilization algorithm support comfortable shooting.

High optical performance and compact lens construction

The latest optical design has succeeded in significantly downsizing the optical system for a 500mm ultra-telephoto lens. By utilizing exclusive low-dispersion convex elements at the front of the lens, the lens delivers both a high aberration correction capability and a short overall length. The high level of production technology at SIGMA’s only manufacturing base, the Aizu factory, provides the exacting precision necessary for processing the exclusive low-dispersion glass elements with a large aperture. The lens has excellent correction of all aberrations, especially axial chromatic aberration, which cannot be corrected by the camera body, ensuring a stable high resolution from the center to the periphery of the image.

Excellent backlight resistance

The SIGMA 500mm F5.6 DG DN OS | Sports uses refractive lenses in its optical system to prevent flare and ghosting that are characteristics of diffractive optical elements, allowing for clear images without concern for flare or ghosting even in backlit conditions or when a light source is included in the image. Furthermore, measures are taken against all conditions of incident light based on state-of-the-art simulation technology.

High-speed AF with a linear motor HLA

A linear motor HLA (High-response Linear Actuator) is used for the actuator, which is characterized by its high driving accuracy owing to the advanced electronic control, as well as its quietness. The HLA enables fast and accurate autofocus even in ultra-telephoto photography, such as sports and bird, where extremely precise focusing is required.

OS2 algorithm in optical stabilizer function

The latest OS2 optical stabilization algorithm provides an outstanding image stabilization effect of 5.0 stops*. The lens is equipped with two OS modes: Mode 1 is suitable for general shooting, and Mode 2 is ideal for panning shots of motorsports and other sports. In Mode 2, SIGMA’s Intelligent OS, an algorithm specially designed for panning shots, enables effective image stabilization even when the camera is moved vertically or diagonally, irrespective of the horizontal and vertical orientation. This ensures that the subject’s movement can be captured without losing the panning shot effect.

Compact, lightweight and excellent build quality

The lens body has been designed to be small and lightweight in line with the optical system, which has been made significantly more compact. Not only is the lens easy to handle in hand-held use, but it also has the weather resistance of SIGMA’s Sports line specifications and the excellent build quality that SIGMA prides itself on in terms of texture and the operating quality of each ring and control.

High-precision TSC* parts enable both high performance and compact, lightweight design

In order to achieve such a compact, lightweight and robust body, materials such as TSC and magnesium have been used in appropriate places. In particular, the production of a large TSC part that integrates functions as an internal structure, as well as an exterior part to reduce size and weight of the lens are manufactured with micron-level precision and they also have a sleek finish that gives the lens its premium feel. The sophisticated processing and production technology of the Aizu factory, SIGMA’s only manufacturing base in Japan, enables the high degree of precise production and ensures the high performance and durability of the lens.

Weatherability of Sports line specifications

The mount connection, manual focus ring, switches and exterior connection are all dust and splash resistant to prevent dust and dirt from entering the lens. Further, the front element of the lens features a water and oil repellent coating to facilitate maintenance when water droplets or dust adhere to the lens.

Cover-type lens hood included

A lightweight, high-strength, exclusive cover-type lens hood made of TSC is included. The tip of the hood is rubberized to protect the lens from abrasion and scratches caused by placing the lens upside down.

A wealth of functions to assist in a variety of shooting situations

The SIGMA 500mm F5.6 DG DN OS | Sports is equipped with a full range of assist functions including an aperture ring and three AFL buttons* ready to be assigned to preferred functions using the camera. The L-Mount version is also compatible with SIGMA’s tele converters for AF-enabled shooting at ultra-telephoto focal lengths of up to 1,000mm.

Full range of customizable functions

Equipped with a Focus Limiter switch, the lens enables users to limit the focus driving range during AF when necessary, allowing quick and precise focusing. Further, the lens features three AFL buttons which can be assigned to a range of functions via the menu on selected cameras. The AFL buttons are easy to operate regardless of how the camera is oriented, and make accessing important settings quick and easy. For the L-Mount version, the SIGMA USB DOCK UD-11 can be used to set OS operation or the focus limiter range for the Custom Mode switch*.

Equipped with an aperture ring

In addition to an aperture ring, the lens is also equipped with an aperture ring click switch and an aperture ring lock switch, allowing for aperture operation suited to the shooting application.

Detachable tripod socket

The lightweight and sturdy magnesium alloy tripod socket is Arca-Swiss compatible. The detachable socket comes with a ring that clicks into position at 90° intervals.

Tele Converter for L-Mount (1.4x / 2.0x)

The L-Mount version of the lens is compatible with the SIGMA TELE CONVERTER TC-1411 (1.4x) and TC-2011 (2.0x). Using a tele converter, the focal length can be multiplied by 1.4x and even 2x, for AF-enabled shooting at ultra-telephoto focal lengths of up to 400mm.

Additional Features