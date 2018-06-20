Covering focal lengths from 20 to 85mm, the new Sigma Art prime lenses for Sony E-mount models with full-frame sensors offer optimized autofocus and better data transmission speed.

The new Sony E-mount lens models from Sigma continue to offer the same high-performance optical design as other lenses in the Art line, but feature a newly developed control algorithm that optimizes the autofocus drive and maximizes the data transmission speed. The five new lenses are: Sigma 20mm F1.4 DG HSM ($899), Sigma 24mm F1.4 DG HSM ($849), Sigma 35mm F1.4 DG HSM ($899), Sigma 50mm F1.4 DG HSM ($949) and Sigma 85mm F1.4 DG HSM ($1199).

The new lenses not only offer the new features mentioned above, they are also compatible, adds Sigma, with Sony’s Continuous AF (AF-C) and high-speed autofocus, which are not addressed by Sigma Mount Converter MC-11. Like MC-11, the lenses are compatible with in-camera image stabilization and in-camera lens aberration correction, which includes corrections for peripheral illumination, chromatic aberrations and distortion.

The autofocus drive control program is tuned for each lens, and, associated with high-speed data transmission, says Sigma, allows the lenses to offer high-speed autofocus at the same performance level as that of a lens designed exclusively for mirrorless cameras. In particular, adds Sigma, “in E-mount cameras offering Sony’s Fast Hybrid AF, AF-C mode delivers exceptional subject following performance. Autofocus remains extremely precise even in those E-mount cameras offering only contrast AF.”

The lenses now announced are all compatible with in-camera image stabilization, as the Sony E-mount camera senses the focal length of the lens and automatically optimizes image stabilization performance. The information available from Sigma also suggests that the lenses are fully compatible with in-camera aberration correction, which includes corrections for peripheral illumination, chromatic aberrations and distortion. By matching corrections to the optical characteristics of the lens, this function takes image quality to an even higher level.

A native mount designed for the lens means a more rigid and stable feel to the lens. Featuring a special surface treatment to enhance strength, the brass bayonet mount offers a high-precision fit and exceptional durability. The mount connection area incorporates rubber sealing for dust- and splash-proof construction.

Sigma also announced its Mount Conversion Service, which converts the mount of Sigma lenses to that of a different camera body, allowing photographers to continue using their favorite lenses over the long term regardless of camera system. The Mount Conversion Service is different from a normal repair. Those interested in the service need to contact their nearest authorized Sigma subsidiary or distributor.

With these new additions Sigma’s lineup for Sony E-mount in terms of primes within the Art family will offer a total of nine lenses this Summer, with the inclusion, in July, of the 135mm F1.8 DG HSM | A, with a price of $1,399.00, and the introduction, in August, of the new 105mm F1.4 DG HSM | A, priced at $1,599.00.