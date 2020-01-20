What is compatible with all DSLRs, offers silky smooth motion, silent operation, one-touch time lapse, can be hand-controlled and fits inside a edelkrone backpack? The new JibONE from edelkrone!

It’s fast to setup and works with HeadPLUS & HeadONE, says edelkrone, presenting its newest solution for filmmakers. The app controlled JibONE is a take anywhere jib solution that needs no tools or complex assembly process to be ready to work. It requires only a few minutes to setup for quick filming and when changing scenes.

According to edelkrone, “JibONE has a locking mechanism to make it immobile so you don’t need to disassemble the system to relocate it.” This practical solution will save you time when composing your scenes, but remember that movement across long distances is not recommended. It’s just something to use when you need to quickly relocate the jib and equipment from one viewing angle to a new one.

Designed for quickly setting up the whole system for action, the JibONEs counterweight(s) move forward and backward to easily balance the system. Every counterweight is 2.2 lb (1kg) and you can attach up to 4 of them to balance up to 11 lb (5kg). A total of 4 counterweights are included. The quick balancing system works well for a solution that allows users to mount a tripod head, HeadPLUS or HeadONE straight up or upside down based on your needs. Upside down mounting works great if you need to achieve low-angle shots.

Automate panning and tilting

The JibONE, once ready for action, allows the operator to maintain a forward-facing camera while moving vertically, horizontally or diagonally at any angle. Just use a tripod head to set the pan & tilt angle of your camera and JibONE will maintain it for perfect motion shots. What’s more, you can manually adjust the positions of JibONE (and HeadPLUS). Instead of relying on a remote control, you can program your camera motions with just your hands! This gives an unprecedented speed to your workflow, and makes the whole process much more intuitive, says edelkrone.

The JibONE connects wirelessly with edelkrone’s HeadPLUS and HeadONE. Having a motorized head on JibONE enables you to automate and easily program panning and tilting while your camera is moving. This opens the door to amazing parallax shots, time-lapses and many more creative camera motions. The devices pair instantly in the background while using the same App to control all devices together.

You can set JibONE vertically to achieve amazing incline shots, horizontally to get slider-like shots or diagonally at every 22.5 degrees to mix both axes. (Pan and Tilt axes of JibONE are coupled.) JibONE gives 50 cm motion in any direction when fully extended and the motion can be looped for interview shots.

Fits in the edelkrone Backpack

For those creating time-lapses, the marriage of JibONE with edelkrone App, makes motion time-lapses easy to set up. In your time-lapse videos, you can have a simple transition between two keyposes or you can convert a recorded complex camera motion into a time-lapse with a single button. You can use edelkrone’s unique Dynamic Interval and Dynamic Step Size Technologies to introduce never-before-seen effects to your time-lapses which bend the speed of time and speed of camera motion independently of each other. Such advanced and unique features have never come together with such simplicity prior to the edelkrone App, says the company.

Designed to be the “ONE motion control that does it all”, the JibONE fits in the edelkrone Backpack, designed for video professionals who need to carry, organize, and protect their pro-sized equipment. With up to 42L of storage space, the backpack features massive main compartment with customizable dividers gives endless organization possibilities for the modern videographer/photographer. All edelkrone SliderPLUS models, even SliderPLUS PRO Long, easily fit. edelkrone Backpack can be converted into an everyday backpack by simply removing the dividers.

