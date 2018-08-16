News

HeadPLUS: edelkrone says it’s the smartest motorized pan and tilt head

There is a new motorized pan & tilt head available from edelkrone, and ownwers of the previous Head have an upgrade program available, completely FREE!

Profile Picture Jose Antunes August 16, 2018

HeadPLUS, edelkrone’s motorized pan and tilt head

Introduced by edelkrone as the new world’s smartest motorized pan & tilt head, HeadPLUS is available in the normal version and the HeadPLUS PRO, able to handle heavier cameras.

Simplicity of use is key to the design of  the new accessory, says edelkrone. The new accessory is ultra simple to use, says the company, because “you can manually adjust the pan and tilt angle of the HeadPLUS. This way, instead of using a remote control, you can, in fact, program your camera motions by hand. This gives an unprecedented speed to your workflow, and makes the whole process much more intuitive.”

HeadPLUS, edelkrone’s motorized pan and tilt head

The new HeadPLUS, which works with different accessories from the edelkrone line, is also able to learn. When you add the Laser Module to the motorized pan and tilt head, you can instantly teach the position of a stationary object to the system. Just aim on the target and press OK. The camera will instantly frame and focus on the target. It does not stop there, as automatic object tracking is available. HeadPLUS can keep the targets in frame & focus even when it’s sliding on SliderPLUS. With this automatic feature, adds the company, “you can achieve elegant parallax shots without spending any time for programming the system.”

Users can teach up to 3 targets to the accessory and make the system smoothly transition between these targets by just pressing a single button. During every transition, “HeadPLUS elegantly frames the new target”, says edelkrone, focuses on it and keeps it in the frame & focus as the system also slides.

HeadPLUS, edelkrone’s motorized pan and tilt head

HeadPLUS, edelkrone’s motorized pan and tilt head

With a completely new mechanical design with backlash free gears, the new HeadPLUS requires no tuning or optimization wizards. According to edelkrone, the accessory offers “much better performance for multi-target shots, quieter operation and smoother manual operation.” With an improved carrying capacity and able to work as a stand-alone pan-tilt head, it is compatible with V-Mount Gold Mount and NP-F batteries.

HeadPLUS, edelkrone’s motorized pan and tilt head

Compatible with edelkrone’s Laser Module, with instant target learning, HeadPLUS also features a built in Wi-Fi module for future updates, and a LANC port for better remote camera management. Because camera weight is centered, the accessory offers better performance for indoor 360 photography and is easier to stabilize on small stands. HeadPLUS is available in the normal version and the HeadPLUS PRO, able to handle heavier cameras. Both versions are designed to be used with other accessories from edelkrone, and the company says that they are working on SliderONE PRO and DollyPLUS integration.

Upgrading to the new version is free and all Head Module owners are eligible to take advantage of this program, says edelkrone, adding that participants of this program will have to return their current Head Modules back to edelkrone to be eligible for a free HeadPLUS.


