With SliderPLUS v5 and Slide Module v3, the magically extending slider, and its revolutionary motion control add-ons, filmmaking just got better, says edelkrone, showing the newest generation of its accessories.

Edelkrone continues to improve its solutions for cinematographers and now the company introduces a new version of SliderPLUS v5, the first slider in the world that combines portable size with long camera travel. If you ask what makes it special, the company will tell you that its award-winning unique design allows users to travel with half the weight of a traditional slider and work in tight/crowded spaces much more efficiently.

In fact, the slider gives users twice the amount of camera travel compared to regular sliders at its size. Furthermore, since the rails of SliderPLUS v5 move together with a camera, they won’t get in the shot which means you will also get twice the dolly in/out range thanks to its compact design. That fits my motto, I must say; Less Gear, More Fun. Yes, it can be considered “fun”, when you need to carry less gear and are still able to do the job. What, apparently, is the situation here. As edelkrone puts it, “you work faster with it and shoot more on your productions in the same amount of time”.

SliderPLUS v5 comes in four models

What’s new for this version ? – you’ve probably asked. Well, “incline support up to 22.5° and 5.5 lb (2.5 kg) , legs with locking mechanism and more robust than ever” are three notes highlighted on the information made available by edelkrone. The system is available in 4 models based on camera travel / carrying capacity – Compact, Long, Pro Compact, ProLong – with all models fitting perfectly in the edelkrone backpack for easy carrying the system with you.

The SliderPLUS v5 can be set up in a few seconds, for quick filming, and has an instant lock button that makes it safe and easy to relocate when changing scenes. The slider can also be operated on the ground with a help of its seamlessly designed foldable legs, which now have a new locking mechanism requested by the filmmaker community.

To take the SliderPLUS v5 a step further, edelkrone suggests adding the Steady Module to perfect your hand-pushing. The Steady Module for SliderPLUS is the ideal solution if you would like to achieve motion control level smoothness while hand-pushing. No batteries or chargers are needed, yet, according to edelkrone, Steady Module will enable you to nail that perfect shot even when you are at a very remote location, using this completely mechanical solution. Uses fluid dynamics to dampen the movement.

The new Slide Module v3

If you want a motorized solution, the new Slide Module v3 for SliderPLUS is the answer. This motorized add-on can be attached to all SliderPLUS models and allows you to easily achieve perfectly stable slides or easily program motion time-lapse and stop motion videos. You can also control it by hand, In fact, you can manually adjust the positions of SliderPLUS (and HeadPLUS) while Slide Module v3 is attached. Instead of relying on a remote control, you can program your camera motions with just your hands! This gives an unprecedented speed to your workflow, and makes the whole process much more intuitive.

The new Slide Module v3 has a series of reasons to be called “new”: it now has a status screen for instant feedback as well as better wireless connection & longer range (connects wirelessly to HeadONE and HeadPLUS). The company says that “we also added auto power off and power-saving modes for better power management. Slide Module is now quieter than ever and we didn’t forget the highly requested ON/OFF button! :)”.

Having a motorized head on a motorized SliderPLUS (Slide Module required), says edelkrone, “opens the door to amazing 2-, 3- or 4-axis camera motions which can be easily programmed and repeated. You can record never-before-seen, amazing motion time-lapses and visual effects shots with these combinations. The devices pair instantly in the background while using the same App or controller to control all devices together.“

Whether you’re a “Serious Filmmaker or Youtuber”, says edelkrone, the company has the tools to “take your productions to the next level!”. The new SliderPLUS v5 & Slide Module v3 are recent examples of the kind of products the company develops.