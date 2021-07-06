A feature-rich gimbal that packs a punch with unmatched stabilisation and trend-setting industrial design, the new ZHIYUN WEEBILL 2 is now available, with prices starting at $549.

The reinvention of the iconic DSLR WEEBILL S gimbal from ZHIYUN, WEEBILL 2 gimbal is the industry-first with flip-out touchscreen command centre.

Designed for mainstream mirrorless and DSLR camera and lens combinations, for example, Sony’s A7III+FE 24-70mm F2.8 or the Canon 5D4+EF 24-70mm F2.8, the ZHIYUN WEEBILL 2 gimbal offers optimal responsiveness and stabilisation capabilities with axis locks to reduce shakiness, says the company behind the product. Users gain maximum creativity and control through its trendsetting HD flip-out touch screen, while the innovative MasterEye Visual Controller combines image receiver, monitor and motion controller in one single device.

In fact, what sets the WEEBILL 2 appart from other gimbals is the presence of an industry first: a flip out HD screen that offers enhanced command to your filmmaking. The WEEBILL 2 is the first gimbal to incorporate a feature-rich 2.88 inch, full-colour, flip-out HD touchscreen allowing for full command. The intuitive, rotatable and retractable interface allows for heightened user interaction as well as parameter adjustment and footage monitoring in a few taps for uninterrupted shooting. Users can also access intelligent features including one-touch SMART FOLLOW and TIMELAPSE and GESTURE CONTROL via the WEEBILL 2 touchscreen without having to use the ZY PLAY app.

Enhanced stability under extreme conditions

Versatility is the name of the game when it comes to the WEEBILL 2. The ZHIYUN WEEBILL 2 boasts an ergonomic, compact, industrial-style design with well-crafted lines in a durable structure, making it a pleasure to use. WEEBILL 2 offers ZHIYUN’s classic easy-to-carry sling grip functionality, which allows users to seamlessly switch to this effort-saving mode without the addition of extensions or altering the gimbal’s form. The outstanding grip function facilitates low-angle shooting and is suitable for comfortable, extended-hours operation.

Whichever way you use it, the gimbal offers indomitable stabilisation capabilities thanks to Infineon sensor. ZHIYUN claims that “the WEEBILL 2 is revolutionary in its use of the Infineon two-filter vector-splitting embedded sensor for unmatched performance. This, combined with its upgraded motor torque and core algorithm, for enhanced stability, enables the WEEBILL 2 to run analysis for complex interruptions to accurately detect and compensate for a broad range of handheld instability, even in extreme conditions.”

WEEBILL Pro+ Kit

According to ZHIYUN, the gimbal represents “simplicity reimagined with ZHIYUN’s MasterEye Visual Controller and Image Transmission” as part of WEEBILL Pro+ Kit. The sophisticated device eliminates the need for a separate monitor, image receiver and motion controller. The ZHIYUN MasterEye Visual Controller VC100 is a 1920×1080FHD 5.5 inches touch screen with 400 PPI and 1000nit extra brightness. 1200:1 high contrast offers high quality footage. An integration of monitor, wireless image transmission and remote control. Easy to carry with high performance. Skin-friendly silicone handle with ergonomic and all-in-one modular design. Highly efficient without complicated cable-plugging.

Additionally, for the WEEBILL 2, a TransMount Image Transmission Transmitter AI supports up to 1080p and 60FPS high quality output, reduces time delay down to 60ms, with a transmission distance up to 150m. When the TransMount Image Transmitter AI is used with the MasterEye Visual Controller, the WEEBILL 2, cameras and smart devices, professional monitoring and advanced controls are capable of new, creative ways of shooting and versatility to bring your captured stories to life.

Here are the key features of the new ZHIYUN WEEBILL 2

Large camera support: BMPCC 6K

See and set in the bigger 2.88″ colorful touch display

Classic underslung handle grip for effort-saving carry & low-angle shooting

Infineon two-filter interruption vector-splitting sensor integrated to provide dynamic stabilization like never before

Vertical shooting without reinstalling the camera

One-press object tracking using the touch display & Video Transmission Transmitter AI

PD fast charging

The new ZHIYUN WEEBILL 2 is offered in two base packs: the WEEBILL 2 Standard, priced at $549 and the WEEBILL 2 Combo at $649. The new gimbal is also available in Pro and Pro+ kits.