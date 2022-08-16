The Xperia PRO and the Xperia PRO-I, now have new features when used as external monitors. Livestreaming, Wave Form and False Color capabilities are some of the new features included.

Tailor-made for professionals in the field the Xperia PRO smartphone enables broadcast and photographic professionals to work faster and smarter than ever before. It’s the world’s first smartphone with dedicated HDMI input, and USB or Ethernet tethering with an Alpha camera. It gives professionals a variety of new possibilities. The Xperia PRO-I extends the promise made by Sony, with the ‘I’ standing for Imaging. According to Sony, the Xperia PRO-I, which uses a genuine 1-inch sensor, redefines the camera, combining professional imaging quality with smartphone communication capabilities. So you can be creative, wherever, whenever.

One of the characteristics of both Xperia smartphones is that they can be used as external monitors, when connected to other Sony equipment. Now Sony released a software update that enables new external monitor capabilities in the Xperia PRO and Xperia PRO-I smartphones.

Use Sony Alpha camera to livestream

According to Sony, the Wave Form monitor function checks exposure and RGB balance. The False Color function assists with iris setting selections by making certain details for exposure more noticeable. The External Monitor software update will also enable Xperia PRO with extra control features for select Alpha cameras. In Xperia PRO, the External Monitor feature will have a trigger function for Rec/Stop available via USB-C cable and also be able to provide status visibility on screen including REC status, shutter speed, F-number, ISO and EV Indication.

This update now allows creators to use their Sony Alpha camera to livestream through the External Monitor feature on their Xperia PRO or Xperia PRO-I. This allows creators to share livestream videos with incredible Sony Alpha quality.

This update is available now, via a push notification to all Xperia PRO and Xperia PRO-I owners.