The new Sony Xperia PRO launches in Europe, after having successfully launched in both the US and Japan in January. But only in UK, Germany and Nordic regions!

New Xperia PRO launches in Europe as the world’s first smartphone with dedicated HDMI input offering 5G speed and efficient workflow for content creators.

Sweden, Finland, Denmark and Norway are the four Nordic countries getting the new Sony Xperia PRO, making them members of an exclusive club that also includes UK, Germany. Users in other countries will have to wait for the arrival on their shores of the world’s first smartphone with a dedicated HDMI input, meaning many content creators, videographers and photographers will not have a chance to use this new new professional 5G communication device that allows them to work, as Sony says, “faster and smarter than ever before”.

The Xperia PRO, which ProVideo Coalition mentioned before, is not just a smartphone. In fact, Sony uses the term “communication device”, and points to the fact that the dedicated HDMI input allows users to enhance their workflow by connecting the device to an Alpha camera or any other HDMI input equipped camera to enable a 5G data link to broadcast video in real-time. Using compatible third-party live streaming applications, Xperia PRO can stream video content from a camera that is connected to the HDMI input to an RTMP server or directly to popular social media platforms.

The Xperia PRO HDMI input can also transform the device into a high-quality 6.5-inch 4K OLED monitor through the pre-installed External Monitor feature. The External Monitor feature features a screen lock function, screen brightness adjustment, zoom capabilities, adjustable grid lines and more.

Key features of the Xperia PRO

A wired Ethernet or USB connection enhances the speed and stability of still image file transfer between the device and the camera. Users simply need to connect an Alpha brand camera to the Xperia PRO mobile device through the wired Ethernet or USB connection and the still images will automatically transfer to an FTP server – allowing content creators to spent less time manually transferring and more time focussing on capturing the best shots.

ProVideo Coalition already covered some of the key features of the Xperia Pro last January, when the communication device was introduced in North America. Here are some key features to remember if you’re a content creator:

Xperia PRO packs in all of the same imaging technology as the Xperia 1 II smartphone, which makes it – even as a standalone device – a powerful tool for photography and video content creation. Because the Xperia PRO is always with you, professionals and other content creators will never miss an opportunity to create high quality, professional-level content or share that content in real-time – even without a professional camera on hand.

Developed in combination with Sony’s Alpha camera engineers, the Xperia PRO integrates technology such as Real-time AF (autofocus) on both humans and animals. It also features an interface designed to meet the demands of professional photographers with a variety manual controls, the capability to shoot up to 20fps with 60 times per second autofocus/autoexposure calculations[viii] and RAW support.

Drawing on the expertise of Sony’s Digital Cinema Camera engineers, the Xperia PRO offers a range of tools to enhance filmmaking. Users can get creative with Look colour management pre-sets, 21:9 movie recording, 4K HDR in 24p, 30p, 60p and 120fps slow-motion and Intelligent wind filter. The 6.5-inch 4K HDR OLED display features a 21:9 CinemaWide aspect ratio and supports the BT.2020 colour space.

With Creator mode “powered by CineAlta”, and a specially calibrated D65 white point, it references the colour reproduction of Sony´s professional colour monitors.

Xperia PRO for real-time content broadcasting

“After successful roll-out in both the US and Japan, we are excited to launch Xperia PRO in our key European markets.” said Tsutomu Sato, Director of Mobile Product Marketing, Sony Europe. “Xperia PRO opens up expansive opportunities for content creators that were simply not previously possible. We continue to innovate using Sony expertise in optical technology from our Alpha series and have incorporated this into a powerful communication device for professional content creators, photographers and videographers alike. Connectivity and speed are key thanks to 5G and HDMI input. Xperia PRO is designed to deliver an extremely efficient workflow and real-time content broadcasting, and distribution. We have a created and are introducing a portable and professional solution for creators within markets that are progressively adopting 5G connectivity.”

The new Xperia PRO 5G device will be available to pre-order on 6th May 2021 and shipped from 10th May 2021 at a price of €2,499. Customers can purchase Xperia PRO at a select group of Sony’s authorised dealers throughout the UK, Nordic and German regions.