There may still be a gap in terms of quality, but smartphones are fast becoming all the camera you need for many situations. The just announced Sony Xperia 1V is a good example of this evolution.

The Sony Xperia 1 V, is Sony’s first flagship smartphone equipped with a newly developed stacked CMOS image sensor with 2-layer Transistor Pixel. It also offers an 85-125mm optical zoom.

The new stacked CMOS image sensor is, at a first glance, what’s absolutely new in this Sony Xperia 1V. Developed by Sony, the all-new Exmor T for mobile sensor on the Xperia 1 V, together with AI processing, contributes, the company says, to image quality that’s twice as good as its predecessor in low light. It also enables exceptional color expression, the company claims.

Due to the combination of the low-light performance, which is approximately double compared to the previous model (Xperia 1 IV with image sensor installed in the 24mm lens) and the high-speed multi frame overlay procession technology of the Xperia 1 V, it is possible to shoot a noise resistant photo with a wider dynamic range that is equivalent to a full-frame camera… according to Sony’s data and, as the company notes, the comparison was made “with a digital camera equipped with our full-frame sensor.”

How does the new sensor work?

The new Exmor T for mobile image sensor has an innovative 2-Layer Transistor Pixel – one for the photodiode and one for the phototransistor – enabling it to capture more light and significantly reduce image noise. Sony says that the new sensor is supported by the latest computational processing to reduce noise and enhance dynamic range in low-light situations, with impressive results never seen before on a smartphone. With the Xperia 1V, according to Sony, users can capture bright images even in dark scenes where details are barely visible to the naked eye.

The 2-layer Transistor Pixel stacked CMOS image sensor “Exmor T for mobile” which is about 1.7 times larger than the Xperia 1 IV’s image sensor, has 52MP but because of its design (it’s a 4.3:3 ratio) you’ll never use it to its full extent. Sony mentions 48MP, but the information about sensors is never very clear with the company, as neither the press-release nor the website clarify sensor resolution and dimensions. The 1/1.35” sensor is paired with a F/1.9 24mm lens.

The second camera has the 85-125mm (F2.3-F2.8) optical zoom lens already used by Sony, paired with a 12MP sensor, and finally the camera set-up is complemented by the ultra-wide 16mm, again with a 12MP sensor behind it. Nothing absolutely new and away from a recent trend in bigger sensors with higher resolution used in many brands coming from China. According to Sony, “all main lenses offer 4K HDR 120fps video recording, Eye AF, Real-time tracking and ZEISS T* anti-reflective coating, which contributes to the superior optical quality of images by minimizing unwanted lens effects such as reflections. An improved 12MP front camera completes the camera set-up.”

Creative Look and S-Cinetone

Because of its close relation to the Alpha series of cameras, the Xperia 1 V features Creative Look, a selection of 6 preset looks to use when shooting photos or video. You can even customize the presets to suit your creative vision, saving you post-processing time – so you can share your work on social media straight after shooting.

In terms of videography, there is no need to compromise on quality, Sony says, as the Xperia 1 V lets you shoot stunning video in 4K HDR 120fps on all lenses. You can also select frame rate settings to produce up to 5x slow-motion clips. The company adds that “With Videography Pro, Photography Pro and Cinematography Pro featured on a range of Xperia smartphones, now anyone can shoot and film like a professional.”

Based on the S-Cinetone loved by professionals in the Cinema Line and Alpha series, S-Cinetone for mobile, which is included, allows easy shooting of a cinema-like look and produces impressive images with beautiful skin tones without post-editing. Sony notes that “Since the texture of the human skin can be beautifully expressed when shooting, it is possible to record as an impressive cinematic image as it is, without color grading.”

Improved Vlog experience

Sony says the Xperia 1 V fits all creators’ needs with the Product Showcase Setting, which is a popular function in Sony’s VLOGCAM series and shifts the focus on the camera to the product, instead of reviewer’s face, when shooting. Additionally, a new voice priority mic is placed near the rear camera. Even when in a busy outdoor location, the creator’s voice is clearly recorded, so it makes an easy transition from shooting to distributing the video. When doing a YouTube live stream via the video recording function “Videography Pro”, chats from viewers can be viewed in the comment section simultaneously, allowing for immediate interaction with viewers in real time. The user interface also supports vertical shooting, so you can shoot content in any orientation, either vertically or horizontally.

The Xperia 1 V has a multitude of functions including color presets such as Creative Look, already mentioned, and high-performance real time AF (auto focus). Various color settings are preset, such as colorful flowers and clear blue sky, or creating a soft, transparent finish. Xperia’s high-performance Real-time Eye AF and Real-time tracking allows shooting with the focus on the eyes of a person or a specified subject. With AI depth that analyzes distance information, even distant subjects can be clearly focused. Additionally, high-speed continuous shooting of up to 30 frames per second with AF/AE tracking is newly available, so no moment will be missed.

Sony’s notes above sound like the marketing blurb for a new conventional camera, but they are all about a smartphone: the Xperia 1 V. Which will be available for pre-order on May 11, 2023 for approximately $1399.99 USD with first customer deliveries July 28, 2023. It will be sold unlocked in black at a variety of Sony’s authorized dealers throughout the United States. A khaki green color variation will be available exclusively at www.electronics.sony.com.