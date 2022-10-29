Last August Sony released a software update enabling new external monitor capabilities in the Xperia PRO-I smartphone. Now the company continues to expand the number of features the phone offers.

Sony Electronics Inc announced new livestreaming capabilities for the Xperia PRO-I smartphone, a software update that also delivers more shooting experiences within Videography Pro.

Introduced at the end of 2021 as a tool to redefine mobile imaging, the Xperia PRO-I smartphone – where the I is for imaging -, is a smartphone designed with photographers and videographers in mind. Like the Xperia Pro before it, the Xperia PRO-I delivers high-quality video and photography and even includes some “firsts,” as the ability to support Eye AF and Object Tracking during video shooting and another world´s first, 4K video recording at 120fps high frame rate in a smartphone.

Sony has continued to expand the features available to users of the Xperia PRO-I, and now the company announces new livestreaming capabilities for the Xperia PRO-I smartphone. This over-the-air (OTA) software update, available now, also delivers more shooting experiences within Videography Pro… which comes with a footnote from Sony users should read carefully. It states “This feature is subject to terms and conditions and may be changed, interrupted or discontinued at any time and may require fees, registration and credit card information. ​ Live streaming restrictions may apply.”

Shooting vertically detected

According to Sony, the “Xperia PRO-I’s newly enabled livestreaming capabilities allow for quick and easy livestreaming directly to social streaming services from Videography Pro. It also provides the option of selecting the front camera for additional creative shooting opportunities. In addition, Videography Pro will now detect when shooting vertically with up to 120fps and livestreaming. This will automatically write this detail into the metadata of the file, which will improve the workflow when shooting and editing vertical videos for social media content.”

When using Xperia PRO-I with the GP-VPT2BT shooting grip (sold separately), this update now offers the ability to instantly assign the C1 custom key directly from the application, making it easier to customize the functionality based on preferred shooting styles.