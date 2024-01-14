Here is something different for 2024: build your own computer with the Asus ProArt brand on the case, thanks to the new products announced by the company.

It’s time to build your next PC, an Asus ProArt machine, using the Asus ProArt GeForce RTX 4060 Ti OC edition, the ProArt LC 420 CPU AIO Cooler and the new… ProArt Computer Cases.

Last June Asus introduced its ProArt GeForce RTX 4060, designed for creators who need a compact two-fan solution for their builds, but the company now offers a three-fan solution, the more powerful ProArt GeForce RTX 4060 Ti OC edition 16GB GDDR6, which, according to Asus, “ brings elegant and minimalist style to empower creator PC builds with full-scale GeForce RTX 40 Series performance.”

The ProArt GeForce RTX 4060 Ti OC packs NVIDIA’s Ada Lovelace architecture and potent cooling into a 2.5-slot frame, bringing immense creative power to compact builds and full-scale workstations. The axial-tech fans used spin on dual-ball bearings and have been scaled up to propel 21% more air through the card, setting the stage for lower temperatures, less noise, and higher performance. There is no RGB lighting to look at because this is a card or professionals, presented with the same dark tones to match the ProArt theme. The card comes with an offer: Free 3 Month of Adobe Creative Cloud!

The new RTX 4060 Ti OC is not the only new thing from Asus (there are other ProArt RTX 40xx to choose from), as the company also introduced the ProArt LC 420, its first all-in-one cooler in the ProArt series, designed for content creators, with excellent cooling performance, low noise and a discreet, minimalist design.

Powered by a performant three-phase motor pump and Noctua IndustrialPPC fans, “the ProArt LC 420 is made for creators who seek high performance, low noise and chic style”, according to Asus. Instead of featuring RGB lighting that could distract a creator from their work, the ProArt LC 420 includes only a minimalist illuminated meter on the pump cover, separated into segments that represent different levels of fan speeds, temperature readings, or system loads. With this subtly illuminated meter, a user can check their system’s cooling performance with a quick glance.

The first of many ProArt chassis to come

The ProArt LC 420 is designed to complement other components in the ProArt family, including motherboards, graphics cards, displays and more, empowering professional creators to design an entire system geared towards premium performance, tuned acoustics, and refined looks. To that more we can now add… ProArt Computer Cases.

Asus has offered computer cases for different purposes, but if you wanted a ProArt computer you had to pick from the choice of workstations available. Although you can choose motherboards, graphics cards and other hardware with the ProArt logo, your computer case, acquired elsewhere, hides all your ProArt hardware inside it. That changes now, as Asus announced the ProArt PA602 chassis, which is the first of many ProArt chassis to come.

With a front panel designed for maximum air intake, a thick pre-installed 140 mm rear fan, two 200 mm front fans and support for a 420 mm radiator, the new case is designed to deliver top-tier thermal performance. Asus adds that “the ProArt PA602 is also designed to help streamline the user’s PC building experience with a full suite of innovative features, and it is primed for convenient everyday use with automatic dust detection, an integrated PWM control on the front I/O panel power lock latch and a rich selection of easily accessible USB ports. And it is all wrapped up in a sophisticated, minimalist style that makes it an easy addition to any creator’s studio, set or workspace.”

Designed with creators in mind

There is more information available that is important to know when deciding which case to use for your next computer. Here is what Asus shared about the case:

The ProArt PA602 chassis gives users the best all-out cooling and unobtrusive operation. Its cooling prowess starts up front with an open-grille front panel, which features wide 15.5 mm venting slots with 45% porosity and two pre-installed 200 mm ProArt front fans to ensure an unimpeded flow of cooling into the chassis. Since these fans are much thicker than standard 120 mm or 140 mm case fans, they can move a similar volume of air much more quietly, giving users an incredible balance of performance acoustics. These sturdy, large-bladed spinners are 38 mm thick, and they have a wide 300-1000 rpm range with PWM control so that they can deliver remarkably high airflow while remaining impressively quiet. They are rated for airflow up to 190.2 CFM, nearly double what typical 200 mm system fans offer. A pre-installed 140 mm fan at the rear of the ProArt PA602 chassis helps exhaust heat, and it can spin down entirely for silent operation as temperatures permit.

Inside the chassis, dual air deflectors help send cooling air where it is needed the most. A lengthy panel along the front edge of motherboard tray gently nudges the airstream over the top edge of the motherboard for reduced turbulence and to ensure great cooling for the CPU and power delivery circuitry. The PSU shroud also features an angled front edge to direct airflow toward the graphics card.

The ProArt PA602 is also designed with working professionals in mind. Creators often need to connect a wide range of peripherals and external storage devices to their workstations, so the front I/O panel is loaded with USB ports. The list is headlined by a speedy USB 20 Gbps Type-C port… which in many cases only appears on the back. Now all you have to do is pair this case with a compatible motherboard – Asus ProArt – to get the most out of it. Two USB 5 Gbps Type-A and two USB 2.0 ports give users plenty of options for connecting other devices.

The ProArt PA602 automatically detects dust… and warns you!

Have you ever, inadvertently, powered down your computer? I know I have! If an accidental bump of the power button has ever delayed one of a user’s projects, they will appreciate the physical latch for the power button on the ProArt PA602. This simple mechanism keeps the power button from being accidentally depressed.

Dust is the number one enemy of all computer cases, but the ProArt PA602 brings good news: to slow down the accumulation of dust inside the chassis, the ProArt PA602 chassis includes detachable dust filters on the front, top, and bottom panels. The PA602 also features an exclusive system that automatically detects how much dust, microfibers and other particles have built up on the front filter, and it will illuminate an LED on the side of the chassis when it is time to give the filters a good cleaning.

When building a new computer, the choice of chassis is one of the most important parts of the entire process. The case must be big enough for the hardware that will fit inside it and, also important, has to offer a design that simplifies the building process. Modern cases, like the Lian Li LANCOOL-III-Mesh I used in the build for my huge RTX 4090, have pointed the way and the ProArt PA602 chassis expands on what’s possible.

Asus made sure the PC case has plenty of elbow room, even for large components. This chassis stands ready for motherboards up to 12 inches long and 10.9 inches wide. If users prefer a beefy tower cooler for their CPU, they will find that the 190 mm maximum CPU cooler height provided by the PA602 will let them have their pick from just about any option on the market. For those considering liquid cooling, the top radiator supports radiators all the way up 420 mm for truly high-end cooling.

Support for up to eight 2.5-inch SSDs

Aware that completed projects, high-resolution assets and large datasets can all demand a large amount of storage, Asus designed the ProArt PA602’s ample interior to give users plenty of options for installing a large number of drives. With support for up to eight 2.5-inch SSDs, user will be able to quickly set up a storage array that is as large as it is speedy, and the chassis includes four drive bays compatible with 3.5-inch HDDs, as well.

To simply the process of connecting the front panel I/O to the motherboard, Asus has consolidated key functions into one unified header. Finally, the ProArt PA602 chassis minimizes the need for tools as users are building and maintaining their PCs. Both side panels release with the press of just one key. The PA602 also marks the debut of the ASUS-patented and exclusive mechanism for installing PCIe add-in cards, including graphics cards, without the need for a screwdriver.

With its minimalist design rooted in clean lines and pleasing symmetry, the ProArt PA602 chassis has an aesthetic that is never out of place. The tempered glass side panel invites a closer look at the hardware inside, yet it is also tinted to minimize any and all distractions so that users can keep their focus on their workflow. Users can pair the ProArt PA602 with other ProArt components, including ASUS ProArt motherboards, the ProArt LC 420 AIO liquid cooler and ProArt graphics cards, to construct a PC with a cohesive look.

The Asus ProArt PA602 sounds like a tempting case to pick for a complete build and one I could choose for my next PC build, for 2024. I’ve already defined the hardware for a new Virtual Reality machine, and I looked at some of the cases round, including some new models, but few of them offer the space (this case accepts a monster RTX 4090!) and simplicity the Asus ProArt PA602 appears to offer. The ProArt PA602 is available since the end of December in some European countries, with a suggested price of € 229.90 including VAT, what’s +/- $ 250. If you’re imagining how your next computer build will be, this is a good starting point.