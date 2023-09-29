Powered by the latest 13th Generation Intel Core processors and up to 128 GB of DDR4 3200 MHz memory, the ProArt Station PD500TE is Asus newest solution for creative workflows.

Built to handle any resource-intensive task – from photo and video editing to 3D modeling, rendering and animation – thanks to its pro-grade 16GB NVIDIA RTX A4000 or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series graphics, the AsusProArt Station PD500TE is also equipped with an up to 4 TB PCI Express (PCIe) 4.0 x4 SSD and an up to 4 TB hard disk drive, providing enough fast, capacious storage for any project.

Offering creator-ready performance, the computer also offers ultra-quiet operation. A new thermal design paired with the high-performance CPU fan enables the ProArt Station PD500TE to unleash full performance while keeping operating noise as quiet as possible – below 40dB at full load and 27 dB when idle. Additionally, an improved multizone cooling design promotes internal airflow and provides more breathing room for essential components like the CPU, GPU, and PSU. This means hot air is efficiently directed outside, lowering the CPU and GPU temperatures for maximum performance and ensures a stable system to eliminate slowdowns, application crashes, and unexpected shutdowns.

Smooth multitasking

Powered by the latest 13th Generation Intel Core processors and up to 128 GB of DDR4 3200 MHz memory, the ProArt Station PD500TE has been engineered to accelerate every creative workflow and deliver smooth multitasking. It’s not just about power, though, it’s also about software compatibility. For creatives, software is key. That’s why ASUS performs extensive tests and invests in comprehensive Independent Software Vendor (ISV) certification processes to ensure the ProArt Station PD500TE works as expected with professional applications from the world’s leading software companies.

Asus says that assuring software compatibility is essential, as “this guarantees that key tools from the likes of Adobe and Autodesk are guaranteed to run smoothly on the PD500TE for the best user experience – making it the perfect choice for those who demand smooth, uninterrupted productivity and creativity.”

The ProArt Station PD500TE has been built from the ground up to for creators. Creator-friendly innovations include ASUS Lumiwiz, an innovative module embedded in the front chassis that illuminates a pair of light bars to indicate status of the CPU, GPU and more – offering insights into the performance and rendering progress, including a blinking blue light that indicates when the load exceeds 90%.The PD500TE is also able to deliver notifications to keep creators updated on their rendering progress, sending an Outlook email or Teams message when tasks are complete.

ProArt Creator Hub

The PD500TE also comes with ProArt Creator Hub, the one-stop portal from which users can monitor the PC’s status, adjust personal settings, or optimize workflow. It also features unique design touches, including a latched power button that prevents accidental shutdowns in the middle of a work session, as well as an integrated carrying handle.

The ASUS ProArt Station PD5 (PD500TE-XB948) is available starting at MSRP $2699.99 on the ASUS eShop and B&H Photo Video. Additional configurations, including the PD500TE-XH776 and PD500TE-PH766, will be available in Q4 2023 and Q1 2024 respectively. Contact your local ASUS representative for further information.