The star of the ASUS show at CES 2021, the ProArt Display PA148CTV is available now in North America, providing content creators with a portable “take anywhere” solution for enhanced workflows.

Equipped with a IPS anti‑glare panel and capacitive 10‑point multitouch support, offering 100% sRGB and 100% Rec the ProArt Display PA148CTV is a portable 14‑inch FHD monitor for creators.

First announced at CES 2021, last January, the new ASUS ProArt Display PA148CTV portable monitor for content creators is now available, priced at $399. The display features Asus Dial and Virtual Control Panel for streamlining creative processes with shortcuts and programmable hotkeys, which enhance ease-of-use with Adobe creative tools such as Adobe Photoshop, After Effects, Premiere and Lightroom Classic.

Designed for creators, it is the world’s first Calman Verified portable monitor, and it offers 100% sRGB and 100% Rec. 709 colour spaces. ProArt Display PA148CTV is also factory pre‑calibrated with a Delta E < 2 colour difference for exceptional colour accuracy. The ASUS Dial and Virtual Control Panel are designed to work with compatible Adobe software – mentioned above -, providing users enhanced workflows. Users can download the beta version of ASUS Dial and Virtual Control Panel from the ASUS website. In addition, ProArt Display PA148CTV has a user‑friendly design and includes one micro HDMI and two USB‑C ports, an adjustable metal kickstand, and a tripod socket.

Quick colour gamut adjustment

Here are some of the key features of the ASUS ProArt Display PA148CTV portable monitor:

Lifelike colours

Colour professionals rely on colour-accurate displays to ensure their creations are rendered as intended. The Calman Verified ProArt PA148CTV is pre-calibrated at the factory for a Delta E < 2 colour value and features 100% sRGB and 100% Rec. 709 colour spaces for exceptional colour reproduction. Every ProArt display undergoes meticulous testing to ensure smooth colour gradation and the very best visuals.

The touchscreen used in ProArt PA148CTV is able to recognize up to 10 points of contact simultaneously, allowing for a highly accurate and ultra‑responsive touch experience. It provides content creators with a convenient and effective way of working, especially when out of the office or studio.

Two USB‑C ports deliver audio, video, and power input over a single cable; there’s also a micro HDMI port to connect to various input sources.

ProArt PA148CTV has a tripod socket that allows users to mount it on a tripod, as well as an adjustable kickstand that props it up to provide comfortable viewing angles and working positions while working on the go. The bundled stylish leather sleeve protects it during transport.

ProArt PA148CTV features ASUS‑exclusive ProArt Preset and ProArt Palette software. ProArt Preset provides multiple modes for quick colour gamut adjustment, making it easy to grade colours and edit photos and videos.

ASUS ProArt Palette allows users to customise numerous display parameters including colour hue, temperature and gamma adjustment, via intuitive onscreen menus. It also includes two‑point grayscale sliders for all six colours — red, green, blue, cyan, magenta, and yellow — giving users more flexibility than many competing monitors.

ASUS Eye Care monitors feature TÜV Rheinland-certified Flicker-free and Low Blue Light technologies. ASUS Flicker-Free technology ensures a more comfortable viewing experience by reducing on-screen flicker to minimise eye strain, headaches and eye fatigue that can occur when spending long hours in front of a display. Exclusive ASUS Ultra-Low Blue Light technology protects your eyes from harmful blue light emissions with four blue-light filter settings that are easily accessed through the on-screen menu via the hotkey.