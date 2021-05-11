Ready for immersive next gen entertainment the new ASUS HI LED projector turns any room into a home theater, with a wide projection range that spans from 40 to 200 inches.

Able to project up to 200-inch (diagonal) FHD imagery, the ASUS H1 LED portable projector is an ideal solution to watch theater quality videos and movies at home.

Whether you’re watching your own content or looking at the movies from others, a huge screen always offers a different experience. We’ve recently announced here at ProVideo Coalition the new NuGaming Pro 3e smart glasses, which offer a 140-inch virtual screen – Full HD – right in front of your eyes. Now it’s time to look at a more conventional solution that can be experienced simultaneously by a group of people.

Projectors have always been an alternative to TV sets, when you need a huge screen – and a classic solution -, but the new ASUS H1 LED is not your common projector, as this new solution features a bright 3000 lumen LED light source that enables it to project up to 200 inch (diagonal) Full HD visuals. What’s more, with its RGB LED light source and 125% Rec.709 and sRGB color gamut, H1 delivers images that are perceived to be brighter, sharper and more saturated than conventional lamp-based projectors.

The ASUS H1 LED has a resolution of FHD (1920 x 1080), and while it is not 4K, ASUS says it will project bright, vibrant and crisp images that create “attention grabbing presentations, theater quality videos and movies, plus incredibly immersive gaming experiences.” What’s more, this is a projector with long lasting LED light source with outstanding brightness, that has a lifespan 10 times that of traditional lamp projectors that have a 3000-hour lifespan.

Connectivity options

ASUS says that “the mercury-free RGB LED light source ensures “gorgeous, fade-free projections for up to 30,000 hours – which amounts to around 20 years of real-world use, at an average of 4 hours per day. Just fire up H1 to be drawn into immersive adventures from the comfort of your home.”

The ASUS H1 LED projector also offers a superfast refresh rate of up to 120 Hz that enables it to deliver ultrasmooth 1080p next gen gaming experiences on an epic scale. The visuals are complemented by a 10-watt built in speaker to elevate viewing experiences. In addition, a 1.2X zoom ratio allows users to easily optically zoom in and out of images.

ASUS H1 LED offers a variety of user-friendly connectivity options, including two HDMI 2.0 ports that support 4K content, a VGA connector, audio input and output, RS232 and one USB Type A port with 5 V / 1.5 A output to power and charge devices, so it’s a cinch to connect up to multimedia sources. With its elegant design and premium feel, H1 is unlike any other portable projector, ASUS claims, and blends itself well with any home or office décor, whether mounted on a ceiling or placed on a desk. It also includes a sleek and compact remote for added convenience.

ASUS H1 LED: key features

While it is designed for home use, the ASUS H1 LED is also usable in other environments and is ideal for offices or educational institutions. The RJ45 Ethernet port included is compatible with Crestron RoomView Express and enables easy projector management. ASUS says that with the ASUS H1 LED it is easy to centrally manage up to 250 projectors on the same network. You can view lamp life, send notifications or set an operational schedule ― all on your PC.

For your convenience, here are the key features of the ASUS H1 LED projector: