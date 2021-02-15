It doesn’t matter how many reviews of a product you’ll find online, it’s the real-world experience of professionals using it that offers the whole story: here is what pros think of the ASUS ProArt monitor.

For creative professionals in photography and film, color accuracy and image quality are paramount. Four creative professionals share their experience using the ASUS ProArt PA32UCX-PK monitor.

ASUS ProArt monitors offer impressive specifications and cost, usually, more than any monitor you get from the shelf at your usual electronics store. Aimed at professional users as part of ASUS ProArt lineup, the ASUS ProArt PA32UCX-PK has been praised by professionals and now ASUS asked four content creators to share their take on what it’s like working with this monitor.

The ASUS ProArt PA32UCX-PK is a 32-inch 4K HDR calibrated monitor designed for discerning content creators, including videographers, cinematographers and colorists. The monitor is ASUS answer to an important demand from the industry: that when multiple content creators work together on the same screen, everyone sees the same color and contrast level. The new Off-Axis Contrast Optimization (OCO) technology helps to achieve that goal.

In fact, ASUS Off-Axis Contrast Optimization technology contributes to reduce halo effects by 80% as well as 7X contrast-ratio enhancement, to ensure on-screen content, colors and even dark parts of the image are presented accurately to all viewers ― even when viewing from an angle.

Professionals share their experience

Furthermore, the ProArt PA32UCX-PK features a peak brightness of 1,200 nits and mini-LED backlighting, enabling 1,152 zones of local dimming control and support for multiple HDR formats, including Dolby Vision, HLG and HDR-10. With true 10-bit color and quantum dot technology, support for the DCI-P3, Rec. 709, Rec. 2020 and Adobe RGB color spaces, together with a rich selection of connectivity, ProArt PA32UCX-PK delivers an exceptional image that takes the viewing experience to the next level.

Thanks to its exceptional Delta E < 1 color accuracy, Calman Ready and ColourSpace integration, multiple HDR format support (Dolby Vision, HDR-10, HLG) and ergonomic design, ProArt PA32UCX-PK has been well-received by creative professionals specializing in cinematography, animation, visual effects and photography.

A colorist, a cinematographer, an animator, and a high concept Unreal Engine filmmaker we’re asked by ASUS to share their experience using the ProArt PA32UCX-PK. Here are their answers.

Perfect colors, even when working from home

“It is vital that the monitor is calibrated and accurate to broadcast standards. My work is based around color, and if I don’t have an accurate representation of it I’m basically working blind,” says post-production colorist Darren Mostyn. “Good color performance means that I can rely on my monitor to give an accurate account of what I’m going to be sending to the broadcasters.”

Photographer and cinematographer Brett Danton works with 4K imagery every day, so the 4K HDR display with 1152-zone mini-LED backlighting and 1200 nits peak brightness of PA32UCX-PK are a perfect solution for him. Danton believes that this monitor is able to display the content shot the way he wants to show his creativity completely. This has been an important aspect in recent times, as many professionals had to change their workflows and work from home due to the pandemic.

“Professional-quality reference monitors have always been very expensive. Before I received this monitor I could only judge my images by going to an expensive post house,” Danton explains. “I can now work confidently at home at a level that simply wasn’t possible before. It’s completely changed my post-production workflow.”

Post-production checks at home

Hasraf “HaZ” Dulull is a successful Netflix-hosted filmmaker with a background in Visual Effects for Film and TV. With PA32UCX-PK, he turns his own office into a mini film set allowing him to create virtual cinematography. The monitor enables filmmaker Haz Dullul to conduct post-production color checks with the same quality and accuracy found on professional equipment used in post-production facilities.

“Delivering 4K for streamers such as Netflix means that my display specs and color need to be of the highest industry standard,” Dullul says. “ASUS ProArt comes with a professional calibrator that puts my mind at ease, knowing that what I am creating at my home studio is going to pass the QC checks when the content is passed to content distributors, and eventually to the audience.”

Julia Young is an in-demand rigger and animator working for the UK’s national networks in children’s programs. The color calibration of this monitor is brilliant which gives her confidence in her color choices. She believes that PA32UCX-PK is the best monitor she has ever had.

Animator Julia Young highlights the benefits of the ergonomic stand with tilt, swivel, pivot and height adjustability as well as the VESA mount option offered by PA32UCX-PK. “The most important thing for me is that my setup is ergonomic and that I have the most reliable equipment that I can afford,” says Young.

Darren Mostyn is a renowned colourist with 25 years experience in the broadcast industry. He now runs Online Creative, a digital agency and boutique post-production facility in Central Brighton, UK. Mostyn says that the monitor is critical, as important to him as a camera lens is to a photographer. This monitor provides vital features for him, including Color pre-calibration report, X-rite i1 Display Pro Calibrator, 1200 nits and 5-year warranty.