True 10-bit colour depth with 1,200 nits of peak brightness in the ASUS ProArt PA32UCX provides an entire spectrum of colours to work with for video editing and post-production.

ASUS announced recently the ProArt PA32UCX, the world’s first 32-inch 4K UHD HDR display with a peak brightness of 1,200 nits and mini-LED backlighting. This technology enables 1,152 zones of local dimming control and support for multiple HDR formats, including Dolby Vision, HLG and HDR-10 to produce the brightest whites and the deepest blacks with sharper, more detailed imagery.

ASUS says that “the first PC displays to support Dolby Vision have been developed in partnership with Dolby”, and they are made for content creators who demand exceptional display performance and colour accuracy for their visual workflows. It aimed “at discerning content creators including videographers, cinematographers, and colorists who are seeking the finest display for their workflow.”

ASUS Smart HDR Technology

The ASUS ProArt PA32UCX is the world’s first 32-inch 4K HDR monitor with peak brightness of 1,200 nits and mini-LED backlighting. With true 10-bit color and Quantum Dot technology, support for DCI-P3, Rec. 709, Rec. 2020, and Adobe RGB color spaces, together with a rich selection of connectivity, including dual Thunderbolt 3, DisplayPort and three HDMI 2.0 ports, the PA32UCX is primed to take on any studio workflow, able to perfectly translate a story to the screen.

The monitor also features ASUS Smart HDR Technology, which supports multiple high-dynamic-range (HDR) formats and multiple PQ curves to suit the specific needs of content creators. Dolby Vision HDR transforms entertainment experiences with ultra-vivid quality, providing incredible brightness, contrast, colour and detail to make storytelling come alive. When compared to a standard picture, Dolby Vision can deliver colours never seen on a screen before, including highlights that are up to 40 times brighter and blacks that are 10 times darker.

First announced at NAB 2019

HDR-10 support ensures compatibility with existing streaming video services and a growing list of HDR-enabled games, including hard-clipped, optimised and basic PQ curves. Hybrid log gamma (HLG) support addresses broadcast and satellite TV, including the BBC’s iPlayer and DirecTV.

ProArt PA32UCX monitors are pre-calibrated to guarantee industry-leading delta-E (∆E) <1 colour accuracy. Each monitor features advanced gray-scale technology to ensure images are accurately reproduced onscreen. The monitor also includes technology to ensure 95% uniformity compensation to guard against brightness and chroma (colour) fluctuations across different parts of the screen.

Created for everyday use, from the inside out, it 32-inch screen is virtually frameless on three sides, making it perfect for side-by-side, multi-display setups. An ergonomic stand offers extensive swivel, tilt and height adjustments to ensure an ideal viewing position.

ProVideo Coalition first mentioned the monitor when it was announced, at NAB 2019. The ProArt PA32UCX will be available soon, says ASUS, with a price of $3,999.00.

