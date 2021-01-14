Featuring an IPS panel with 100% sRGB colour gamut, the Asus ProArt Display PA329CV brings 4K and accurate colors to the big screen. The portable PA148CTV features Asus Dial and Virtual Control Panel.

The ProArt Display PA329CV monitor Asus shows at CES 2021 is not a surprise announcement, as the first news about the monitor appeared close to NAB Show in Las Vegas in 2020, which was also moved online, as so many other events, due to Covid-19. Now the ProArt Display PA329CV, which brings 4K and accurate colors to the big screen, makes it to another all-digital event, CES 2021.

The ASUS ProArt Display PA329CV also has a smaller brother, the PA279CV, with which it shares many specifications, but this model offers them in a larger 32-inch display, with the detail available – 3840 x 2160 4K UHD – and the ideal working space for photographers, videographers and other creative artists. The monitor features an IPS panel with 100% sRGB colour gamut. Asus says it is “Calman Verified and factory pre-calibrated to provide Delta E < 2 colour accuracy, and it is also VESA DisplayHDR 400 compliant” and in addition “ProArt Preset and ProArt Palette software are pre-loaded for swift and easy colour adjustments.”

PA148CTV, a monitor built for creators

With an array of connectivity options, including two HDMI, one DisplayPort, and one USB-C port DisplayPort Alt Mode, 90-watt power delivery and superfast data transfers, the monitor features an ergonomic design that includes a four-way adjustable stand, function buttons on the front fascia and, if you’re worried it may fill to much space on your desk, an optional C-clamp table-mount stand.

The star of the show, though, is the Asus ProArt Display PA148CTV, a 14-inch FHD IPS portable monitor designed to efficiently enhance the workflows of content creators. The display features Asus Dial and Virtual Control Panel for streamlining creative processes with shortcuts and programmable hotkeys, which enhance ease-of-use with Adobe creative tools such as Adobe Photoshop, After Effects, Premiere and Lightroom Classic.

Asus claims that the PA148CTV “delivers exceptional color thanks to 100% sRGB and 100% Rec. 709 color spaces, and it is world’s first portable monitor that reach Calman Verified certification and factory pre-calibrated to provide a Delta E < 2 color difference. The anti-glare IPS panel features wide viewing angles with minimal color shift, even when viewed from off-center positions.” The display also features a responsive 10-point multi-touch panel, which has an anti-glare film to reduce distractions.

Tailor the interface to your work style

Virtual Control Panel on ProArt Display PA148CTV provides the user access to adjustment dials, sliders, buttons and wheels, delivering programmable hotkeys that enhance the precision and detail of creative work. ASUS Dial is a physical dial at the rear of the display that allows users to control compatible Adobe software and Microsoft Surface Dial features, enabling adjustments while staying focused on the task at hand. Turning the dial gives you access to customized shortcuts for tasks such as zooming in and out of images and adjusting brush size or brightness settings. You can even tailor the default interface to suit your own work style.

The integrated on-screen display (OSD) controller allows for performing further monitor adjustments quickly and easily. In addition, ProArt Preset software enables users to quickly adjust color gamut, and various display parameters can be set via ProArt Palette. Asus says that support for additional Adobe software will be available in the future. ProArt Creator Hub is required and will be available in Q2 2021.

PA148CTV offers a host of ports to cater to the needs of content creators. The two USB-C ports deliver audio, video and power input over a single cable, while the micro HDMI port provides connectivity to a wide variety of input sources. A tripod socket allows for mounting the display onto a tripod, and an adjustable metal kickstand props the display up to deliver ideal viewing and working positions, making it perfect for work on the go. PA148CTV also comes with a leather sleeve for elegant portability.