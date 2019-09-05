Now you can quickly render animations or edit 8K videos in real time wherever you are, all with the new ASUS ProArt StudioBook One, revealed at IFA Berlin as the world’s most powerful laptop.

With more than 200 milion PC-based creators worldwide, according to Intel research (Intel GIA Creator research Q2 2019 | Creators vs non-creators vs non-Gamers), the demand for powerful computers is growing, as the content-creator market is expanding at a rapid pace, and ASUS is committed to meet he specific needs of a whole new generation of professional content creators, a task the company took on its shoulders as early as 2011, with the launch of first ProArt display.

Now the company took to IFA Berlin to show its complete new line-up of ProArt StudioBooks, a family that takes advantage of NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPU capabilities, including real‑time ray tracing and AI acceleration, catering to the needs of content creators and meeting the stringent requirements of the NVIDIA RTX Studio program. RTX Studio laptops are precision crafted to deliver dramatic improvements in productivity and performance across everyday creative apps. In addition to the flagship ProArt StudioBook One and ProArt StudioBook Pro X, the series also includes ProArt StudioBook Pro 17/15 and ProArt StudioBook 17/15 with both Quadro and GeForce GPU options and all featuring Windows 10.

The star of the ProArt StudioBook family

The star of the show, though, is the new ASUS ProArt StudioBook One, presented as the the most powerful StudioBook ever. Carrying the RTX Studio badge, the first laptop to feature NVIDIA Quadro RTX 6000 graphics is powered by the latest 9th Gen Intel Core i9 processors, which deliver single and multi-threaded performance that enables creatives to tackle compute-intensive tasks and do the most with the software crucial to their workflows. NVIDIA Quadro RTX graphics provides users with more CUDA, RT, and Tensor cores, enabling rendering of animations, 8K video editing and data calculations to be handled more smoothly and efficiently.

ProArt StudioBook One has a powerful cooling system featuring a lightweight aerospace grade titanium alloy thermal module designed to optimize inlet and exhaust flow. When the lid is opened, the hinge tilts the chassis by 4.57° to maximize the inflow of cool air into the chassis. Heat-generating components, including the CPU, GPU, and thermal systems are placed behind the display to ensure comfortable use, even when placed on the user’s lap.

The 4K UHD PANTONE Validated display on ProArt StudioBook One is, says ASUS, “truly amazing, boasting a superfast 120Hz refresh rate and edge to edge glass that sits flush with the bezels. Its 84% screen-to-body ratio provides immersive visuals, while the display’s wide 100% Adobe RGB gamut and Delta-E < 1 rating ensure exceptional color reproduction and accuracy.”

From 3D animations to 8K video

The Quadro RTX 6000 at the heart of the ProArt StudioBook One enables creatives and other innovators to tap into the power of a high-end deskside workstation without being chained to their desks. Wherever their work takes them, professionals can harness the RTX Studio-based system to handle massive datasets and accelerate compute-intensive workflows, such as creating 3D animations, rendering photoreal product designs, editing 8K video, visualizing volumetric geophysical datasets and conducting walk-throughs of photoreal building designs in VR.

RTX Studio systems, which integrate NVIDIA Quadro RTX or GeForce RTX GPUs, deliver advanced features like real-time ray tracing, AI and 8K RED video acceleration to millions of creative and technical professionals.

“RTX Studio mobile workstations deliver cutting-edge features that provide powerhouse performance in a thin, portable format,” said Bob Pette, vice president of Professional Visualization at NVIDIA. “Creatives and other pros using mobile platforms powered by the Quadro RTX 6000 can harness the advanced features and performance of RTX to work on their most demanding projects from anywhere they choose.”

A total of 39 RTX Studio Systems

The ASUS ProArt StudioBook One provides the perfect combination of performance and portability with the power of Quadro RTX 6000 and the new groundbreaking NVIDIA “ACE” reference design system features, including:

24GB of ultra-fast GPU memory to tackle large scenes, models, datasets and complex multi-app workflows.

NVIDIA Turing™ architecture RT Cores and Tensor Cores to deliver real-time ray tracing, advanced shading and AI-enhanced tools to accelerate professional workflows.

Advanced thermal cooling solution featuring ultra-thin titanium vapor chambers.

Enhanced NVIDIA Optimus technology for seamless switching between the discrete and integrated graphics based on application use with no need to restart applications or reboot the system.

Slim 300W high-density, high-efficiency power adapter provides charging and power at half the size of traditional 300W power adapters.

Professional 4K 120Hz PANTONE validated display with 100% Adobe RGB color coverage, unprecedented color accuracy, and factory calibration for stunning visuals out-of-the-box.

“The ASUS ProArt StudioBook One is the first laptop to offer the NVIDIA Quadro RTX 6000 in a mobile solution, delivering the world’s fastest performance so users can run complex workloads wherever they go,” said Samson Hu, co-CEO at ASUS. “Our customers can quickly render animations, edit 8K videos in real time or run data analytics more smoothly and efficiently than before.”

NVIDIA and ASUS announced that the new ASUS ProArt StudioBook One with the Quadro RTX 6000 GPU inside, joins 11 other new RTX Studio Systems, from Acer, ASUS, HP, MSI, launched in time for IFA, and brings the total number of RTX Studio systems to 39.

