New laptops from Dell, HP, Lenovo and BOXX deliver NVIDIA’s real-time ray tracing, advanced AI and ultra-high-resolution video editing to the world’s 40 million creatives. RTX is the keyword.

The latest designs from Dell, HP, Lenovo and BOXX bring the number of RTX Studio models to 27 — including 17 that are now available. These laptops power more than 40 creative and design applications that have turned “RTX On,” enabling tens of millions of creatives to harness ray tracing and AI in their workflows. NVIDIA RTX features are being shown at SIGGRAPH this week in software from a diverse set of independent software vendors, including Adobe, Autodesk and Blackmagic Design.

NVIDIA also announced the availability of a new NVIDIA Studio Driver, which provides optimizations for popular creative apps updating around SIGGRAPH, including OTOY Octane Render, Blender, Autodesk Arnold, Maxon Cinema 4D, Substance Painter by Adobe and Magix VEGAS Pro. The latest Studio Driver adds an often-requested feature – support for 30-bit color in OpenGL apps such as Adobe Photoshop and Premiere for all GPUs. With this feature, creators can work with their HDR photos and videos with full accuracy and without the banding typical of 24-bit color.

“RTX Studio laptops and mobile workstations are moving rapidly to the center of the creative industries,” said Jason Paul, general manager of GeForce software and technology at NVIDIA. “They put real-time ray tracing, advanced AI and video editing in ultra-high resolution within easy reach of creators, delivering capabilities in a mobile form factor that once required an entire studio.”

The 10 new laptops announced

The new configurations, which range from consumer laptops with GeForce RTX 2060 GPUs to professional-grade mobile workstations with Quadro RTX 5000 graphics, include:

Lenovo Legion Y740 Laptop Studio Edition features up to GeForce RTX 2080 GPUs within 17- and 15-inch laptops, available later this fall.

Lenovo ThinkPad P53 and P73 mobile workstations support up to Quadro RTX 5000 GPUs within 17- and 15-inch systems. The ThinkPad P53 is available now; the ThinkPad P73 will be available starting August.

Dell Precision 7540 and Dell Precision 7740 mobile workstations, available today, are configurable with up to Quadro RTX 5000 GPUs.

HP ZBook 15 and 17 mobile workstations feature Quadro RTX GPUs, with the 17-inch model configurable with up to a Quadro RTX 5000.

BOXX GoBOXX SLM mobile workstations are available with a Quadro RTX 3000 GPU in the 15-inch system and either Quadro RTX 4000 or 3000 in the 17-inch system.

VR development and AI-enhanced video production

“Dell Precision 7740 and 7540 mobile workstations, available with Quadro RTX GPUs, provide customers with the best possible experience when using the latest design, engineering and creative applications,” said Tom Tobul, vice president of Specialty Products, Client Solutions at Dell. “In addition to workstation-grade performance, reliability and ISV certifications, professionals can now integrate advanced RTX ray-tracing and AI capabilities into their workflow, even when on the go.”

“From real-time rendering to VR development and AI-enhanced video production, NVIDIA RTX Studio laptops enable creators and designers to tackle any creative workflow with amazing performance,” said Carol Hess, vice president of Z by HP Products at HPI. “With Z by HP laptops, like boosted ZBook 15 and 17, our customers can carry the latest RTX capabilities with them to create their best work, whether in the field, at a client meeting or anywhere inspiration strikes.”

“Based on Lenovo’s customer feedback and user insights, we know our laptops are being used for daily work and heavy-duty digital content creation,” said Jun Ouyang, vice president of Consumer PC Business, Intelligent Devices Group, at Lenovo. “In fact, Lenovo research reveals that graphics is ranked as one of the most critical features for high performance. That’s why it was a natural fit for us to collaborate with NVIDIA, a leader in GPU technology, to launch the new Lenovo Legion Y740 Laptop Studio Edition. Featuring up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 with Max-Q design, the new Lenovo Legion laptop will offer content creators powerful performance in both work and play, all in a sleek and stylish design.”

The RTX Studio badge

“We’re enormously proud to feature the NVIDIA Quadro RTX GPU in our ThinkPad P Series mobile workstations. By supporting the NVIDIA Quadro RTX 5000 card, our new ThinkPad P53 is now the most powerful 15-inch mobile workstation available,” said Rob Herman, general manager of the workstation and client AI business unit at Lenovo. “The ability to support real-time ray tracing, virtual reality and artificial intelligence on a 15-inch mobile workstation is a huge step for our users who don’t want to compromise mobility for top performance.”

RTX Studio laptops and mobile workstations are part of the NVIDIA Studio platform, which combines RTX GPUs with the NVIDIA Studio Stack of specialized SDKs and dedicated Studio Drivers. They meet the hardware and software requirements needed to receive the new RTX Studio badge, allowing creators to easily identify the right systems to power their creative workflows.

The systems and drivers are supported with rigorous hardware and software testing for top creative applications and workflows. RTX Studio mobile workstations based on Quadro RTX GPUs provide additional enterprise-level benefits, such as ISV certifications, IT management tools and advanced video and display features.

Up to 7x faster than a MacBook Pro

RTX Studio systems feature GeForce RTX 2080, 2070 and 2060 GPUs, as well as Quadro RTX 5000, 4000 and 3000 GPUs. The RTX GPUs accelerate content creation from video editing to 3D rendering, with performance up to 7x faster than that of the MacBook Pro. Quadro RTX 5000 GPU-based models include 16GB of graphics memory, the largest available in a mobile form factor, enabling advanced multi-app creative workflows and the use of large 3D models that are otherwise not possible on the go.

The results are based on performance testing conducted by NVIDIA in June 2019 on RTX Studio laptops equipped with 16GB RAM, Intel Core i7-8750H CPU and GeForce RTX 2080 Max-Q GPU compared to 15-inch MacBook Pro with 32GB RAM, Intel Core i9 CPU and Radeon Pro Vega 20 GPU. Arnold performance measures render time with Maya 2019 and Arnold 3.2.0.2 using the NVIDIA SOL 3D model.

Many of these laptops feature 4K precision displays and NVIDIA Max-Q technology, enabling incredible performance and longer battery life in sleek, thin-and-light designs.

RTX Studio models available now include Acer ConceptD 7, Gigabyte AERO 15 OLED and AERO 17 HDR, BOXX GoBOXX SLM 15 and 17, Dell Precision 7540 and 7740, HP ZBook 15 and 17, Lenovo ThinkPad P53, MSI P65 Creator, P75 Creator, WS65, WS75 and WE75, and Razer Blade 15 Studio Edition. Additional RTX Studio laptops are shipping later this year from Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo and Razer.

