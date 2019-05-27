Announced at Computex, the 17 laptops with RTX GPUs accelerate content creation from video editing to 3D rendering, with performance up to 7x faster than that of the MacBook Pro, says NVIDIA.

NVIDIA continues to promote its RTX technology, and at Computex the company has a series of announcements regarding different uses of its products, one being the new NVIDIA Studio, a platform to, says the company, “dramatically improve performance and reliability for the world’s 40 million online and studio-based creatives who depend on high-performance PCs for their craft.”

NVIDIA Studio combines RTX GPUs, as well as the NVIDIA Studio Stack of specialized SDKs and dedicated Studio Drivers. It is supported with rigorous hardware and software testing for top creative applications and workflows. Headlining the platform, 17 RTX Studio laptops were announced today at Computex from seven of the world’s leading PC manufacturers. All meet the hardware and software requirements needed to receive the new RTX Studio badge, which allows creators to easily identify the right laptops to power their creative workflows.

7x faster than a MacBook Pro

The laptops feature the new Quadro RTX 5000, 4000 and 3000 GPUs, as well as GeForce RTX 2080, 2070 and 2060 GPUs. The RTX GPUs accelerate content creation from video editing to 3D rendering, with performance up to 7x faster than that of the MacBook Pro, says NVIDIA. Quadro RTX 5000-based laptops include 16GB of graphics memory, the largest available in a laptop, enabling advanced multi-app creative workflows and use of large 3D models that are otherwise not possible on the go.

The performance testing was conducted by NVIDIA in May 2019 on RTX Studio laptops equipped with 16GB RAM, Intel Core i7-8750H CPU and GeForce RTX 2080 Max-Q compared to 15-inch MacBook Pro with 32GB RAM, Intel Core i9 CPU and Radeon Pro Vega 20 GPU. GeForce RTX 2080 Max-Q laptop was 7x faster in Maya+Arnold and REDCINE-X PRO. Arnold performance measures render time with Maya 2019 and Arnold 3.2.0.2 using the NVIDIA SOL 3D model. REDCINE-X PRO performance measures video playback FPS using an 8K 5:1 REDCODE RAW video.

Support for multiple apps

“NVIDIA Studio pairs RTX GPUs, which enable real-time ray tracing, AI processing and high-resolution video editing, with studio-grade software to surpass the growing demands of today’s creators,” said Jason Paul, general manager of GeForce software and technology at NVIDIA. “The new RTX Studio laptops are the perfect tool for creatives who need desktop-class performance while on the go.”

Available today, the latest NVIDIA Studio Driver provides optimal support for the newest releases of top creative apps, including Autodesk Maya 2019, Autodesk 3ds Max 2020, Blackmagic Design DaVinci Resolve 16, and Daz3D Daz Studio.

RTX Studio laptops will be available starting in June from top OEMs, including Acer, ASUS, Dell, GIGABYTE, HP, MSI and Razer. Pricing starts at $1,599 and will vary based on partner designs, features and region.

