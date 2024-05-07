Announced as the industry’s first Gen5 NVMe AIC to deliver 56GB/s transfer speed & 64TB of storage, HighPoint’s Rocket 1608A is essentially the industry’s fastest 8x M.2 plug-and-play storage solution.

High Point announced a new up to 192TB true Gen5 x16 NVMe storage performance solution tested with the popular ASUS PRO WS WRX90E Sage SE motherboard.

Last April HighPoint announced the industry’s first Gen5 NVMe AIC to deliver 56GB/s transfer speed & 64TB of storage for Intel & AMD desktop platforms, with HighPoint’s Rocket 1608A. For those disappointed by the lackluster performance of standard PCIe Gen5 NVMe add-in cards (AICs) the company promised a solution: its Rocket 1608A NVMe Switch AIC, enabling users to fully exploit x16 lanes of PCIe Gen5 bandwidth provided by Intel 600/ 700 and AMD X670E-based desktop platforms. As High Point noted then, “the Rocket 1608A is much more than technological breakthrough. It represents a giant leap forward for productivity creativity and performance!”

Now the company takes things a step further as it unveils up to 192TB true Gen5 x16 NVMe storage via a single PCIe 5.0 Slot! The company announced a 192TB Gen 5 performance solution tested with the popular ASUS PRO WS WRX90E Sage SE motherboard, designed for high-performance workstation platforms built around AMD’s powerful Threadripper PRO CPU family, designed to tackle professional, data-intensive content creation, media post-production and 3D design & rendering applications.

Real-world Gen5 x16 transfer performance

According to High Point, “a high-performance workstation is a core component of professional media editing and content creation workflow; maximizing productivity ensures critical project deadlines are met. Such workflows are highly data-intensive, and require a fast, robust NVMe-based storage solution, most often in the form of an PCIe AIC (add-in-card).”

“While the promise of Gen5 transfer speed at entry level pricing make your average Gen5 NVMe AIC look great on paper,” High Point adds, “a closer look will quickly expose the hard truth; few, if any, are capable of handling the rigors of modern high-performance workstations. Such AICs are completely reliant upon the host platform for resource allocation, and don’t always play well with other PCIe devices, such as a high-end GPU or capture card. Depending on your platform and configuration, you may be forced to sacrifice speed, capacity, or both for the sake of mere compatibility!”

HighPoint’s PCIe Gen5 x16 NVMe Switch and RAID Adapters are up to the task. Built for professional-grade workstation platforms, and designed to excel in grueling 24/7 workflows, Rocket 1608A Switch AICs and Rocket 7608A RAID ACIs leverage HighPoint’s unique PCIe Switching Hardware Architecture to deliver 56GB/s of real-world Gen5 x16 transfer performance, and are capable of hosting a massive 192TB of Gen4 or Gen5 M.2 storage via a single PCIe 5.0 x16 slot!

HighPoint’s PCIe Gen5 M.2 NVMe AICs will begin shipping in early May 2024, and will be available worldwide, direct from HighPoint’s E-Store and our Authorized Global Resale and Distribution partners.