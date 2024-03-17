Intel announced full specifications of Intel Core 14th Gen i9-14900KS processors, again reaching the cutting edge of CPU frequency to retain the title as the world’s fastest desktop processor.

Extreme PC enthusiasts can now enjoy the i9-14900KS’ record-breaking 6.2 GHz frequency while taking their desktop experience to higher levels of performance than ever before.

Able to power desktop PCs to record-breaking speeds, at 6.2 GHz frequency, the i9-14900KS gives PC enthusiasts top-end power for their gaming or content creation systems. Furthermore, the new processor delivers up to 6.2 gigahertz (GHz) max turbo frequency out of the box, without the need for overclocking. According to Intel, at 6.2 GHz Max Turbo Frequency, the Intel Core i9 processor 14900KS is the fastest desktop processor (as of March 2024).

The unlocked i9-14900KS processor pushes the Intel Core 14th Gen desktop processor family to its fastest speeds yet – building on last year’s industry-first 6.0 GHz Core i9-13900KS. In addition to record-breaking frequencies, the i9-14900KS boasts 24 cores/32 threads and 36 megabytes (MB) of Intel Smart Cache for powerful performance in gaming and content creation workloads that desktop enthusiasts expect from Intel’s latest-gen desktop processors.

“The Intel Core i9-14900KS showcases the full power and performance potential of the Intel Core 14th Gen desktop processor family and its performance hybrid architecture. Extreme PC enthusiasts – especially gamers and creators – can now enjoy the i9-14900KS’ record-breaking 6.2 GHz frequency while taking their desktop experience to higher levels of performance than ever before.” Said – Roger Chandler, Intel vice president and general manager, Enthusiast PC and Workstation Segment, Intel Client Computing Group.

Supports up to 192GB of fast memory

With the Intel Core 14th Gen 14900KS, gamers can experience up to 15% better performance gen-over-gen thanks to its blazing speeds and Intel’s Application Performance Optimization (APO) feature. The numbers result from measurements on an Intel Core i9 processor 14900KS vs. a 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900KS processor.

According to Intel, content creators will benefit from the 14900KS’ performance, which can provide up to 73% performance improvement in compute-intensive workflows, such as 3D production multitasking versus competition. The numbers were measured, says Intel, “using Unreal Engine 5 MetaHuman & CapturingReality RealityCapture Multitasking Virtual Production Workflow on an Intel Core i9 processor 14900KS vs. an AMD Ryzen 9 7950X processor.” ​

Key features and capabilities of the i9-14900KS include:

Up to 6.2 GHz max turbo frequency with Intel Thermal Velocity Boost – the fastest desktop processor speeds available on the market.

Twenty-four cores (eight Performance-cores and 16 Efficient-cores), 32 threads, 150 watt processor base power, 36MB Intel Smart Cache and 20 PCIe lanes (16 PCIe 5.0 and four PCIe 4.0 lanes).

Expanded Intel APO support for the i9-14900KS – providing up to 11% performance uplift in supported titles.4 Intel continues to expand support for APO, which now includes 14 gaming titles.

Support for up to 192GB of DDR5 5600 megatransfers per second (MT/s) or DDR4 3200 MT/s memory.

Compatibility with Z790 and Z690 motherboards, with the latest BIOS recommended for the best gaming and content creation experience.

This special edition processor is now available with a recommended customer price (RCP) starting at $699. It can be found at retailers worldwide as a boxed processor and integrated into systems from Intel’s channel and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) partners.