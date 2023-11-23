Puget Systems new workstations leverage AMD’s high standard for creative and professional users, and offer, the company says, the most computing power possible for content creation.

Offering, according to Puget Systems, the most computing power possible for content creation, virtual production, game development, the new line of custom workstations built on the highly-anticipated AMD Threadripper 7000 and Threadripper Pro 7000 WX-Series processors is now available from Puget Systems.

Puget Systems new workstations built on this new architecture promise to set a new standard for computing performance and innovation for users in multiple industries, and in particular for Puget Systems customers in high-end content creation and virtual production, as well as game development, engineering and architecture, and scientific computing applications.

The following summarizes all that is new and innovative with the new Threadripper 7000 Series processors:

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 7000 Series Processors

The AMD Ryzen Threadripper 7000 Series for the high-end desktop market offers an overclockable, high-end desktop experience along with the highest clock speeds achievable on a Threadripper processor. Power, performance, and efficiency are all maximized with the 5nm process and “Zen 4” architecture.

The Threadripper 7000 Series is built to enable powerful I/O for desktop users, with up to 48 PCIe Gen 5.0 lanes for graphics, storage, and more. Capable of twice the memory bandwidth of typical dual-channel desktop systems, the quad-channel DDR5 memory controller on Ryzen Threadripper 7000 Series processors can support the most intensive workflows.

AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO Processors

The AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7000 WX-Series processors expand on the prior generation’s performance and platform features for the workstation market. Also built on the 5nm “Zen 4” architecture, this generation delivers ultra-high performance for professional applications and complex multitasking workloads.

For multithreaded workloads, Threadripper PRO processors offer up to 96 cores and 192 threads, the most cores of any workstation processor for complex simulation, generative design, rendering, and software compilation tasks. Additionally, Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7000 WX-Series processors offer up to 384MB of L3 cache along with eight channels for DDR5 memory for applications that require high memory capacity and bandwidth.

Puget Systems new Threadripper 7000 custom workstations will be available for configuration for a wide range of applications beginning immediately. Follow the link to learn more or to schedule time to meet with a Puget Systems consultant.

Puget Systems new Threadripper Pro WX-Series workstation will be available for custom configurations beginning next month. Follow the link to learn more or to schedule time to meet with a Puget Systems consultant.