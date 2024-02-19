Puget Systems announced it is expanding its product offerings even further with the debut of an entirely new family of custom software-defined storage solutions in partnership with OSNexus.

Puget Systems, announced at the HPA Tech Retreat 2024 that it is now offering scalable, agile media asset storage solutions ideal for post production workflows, media asset management and archiving.

The launch of a new family of custom software-defined storage solutions at HPA Tech Retreat 2024 , signals a significant expansion of Puget Systems’ strategy of providing broader, more comprehensive solutions for its customers’ workflow and performance requirements as they seek more flexible, reliable and powerful systems. Besides the announcement of the Puget Mobile 17” custom laptops, the company is debuting this week at the HPA Tech Retreat, in the Puget Systems booth, the new Puget Storage family, a Software-Defined Storage (SDS) solution that – in partnership with OSNexus – leverages the Quantastor platform to provide scalable and agile media asset storage for both onsite and remote users.

Available in a 12-Bay and a 24-Bay 2U form factor, Puget Storage solutions are capable of up to 1.5TB of RAM and provide growing and established studios with simple, flexible storage with end-to-end security. These scalable, agile media asset storage solutions are ideal for post production workflows, Media Asset Management (MAM) applications and for archival services with stringent requirements for the ideal combination of capacity, performance, security and scalability.

Partnering with OSNexus to integrate its Quantastor platform provides Puget Storage customers with a number of key benefits, including:

Storage Grid Technology: Grid technology unifies management of QuantaStor systems across racks, sites and clouds;

Security: Advanced RBAC, end-to-end encryption support and compliance with NIST 800-53, 800-171, HIPAA, CJIS, and FIPS 140-2 L1 certified;

Hardware Integrated: QuantaStor is integrated with a broad range of systems and storage expansion units including those from Seagate, Supermicro, and Puget Systems rackmount storage platforms for media and entertainment;

Scaleable: Integrated with enterprise-grade open storage technologies (Ceph & ZFS);

Unified File, Block and Object: All major storage protocols are supported including NFS/SMB, iSCSI/FC/NVMeoF and S3.

The team from Puget Systems will be on-hand in their booth #606 this week at the HPA Tech Retreat Innovation Zone to meet with customers, partners and press and to provide demonstrations of the new storage solutions. Follow the link for more information on Puget Systems’ presence at the HPA Tech Retreat, or for the information on the conference itself.

The new Puget Storage SDS solutions will be available for configuration for a wide range of applications beginning in Q2 2024.