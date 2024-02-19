Puget Systems announced it is expanding its product offerings beyond custom desktop workstations into the mobile computing market with the introduction of powerful, custom mobile workstations.

Debuting this week at the HPA Tech Retreat in the Puget Systems booth in the Innovation Zone, the all-new Puget Mobile 17” offers the power of a desktop into a mobile workstation.

The all-new Puget Mobile 17” introduced at HPA Tech Retreat 2024 will feature high-performance hardware with Intel’s Core i9 14900HX CPU and NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile GPU, all built into a notebook chassis. The 17.3-inch QHD screen has a high 240Hz refresh rate and excellent color accuracy. This combination of high-performance components makes the Puget Mobile 17” an ideal solution for content creators who demand performance, reliability, quality and ultra-smooth workflows in a mobile form factor.

Throughout the early development process of the new Puget Mobile 17”, the Puget Labs and Research & Development teams worked closely with select users from multiple industries to garner feedback and ensure they were on track with a mobile computing solution that exceeded their stringent requirements and high expectations of a Puget Systems solution. Niko Pueringer, the co-founder of Corridor Digital, had this to say:

“This laptop is about as close as you can get to the performance of a PC tower while actually having something that still works as a laptop. And it provided all the qualities I’d expect out of a Puget system. Oh, and I also like that it’s not loaded up with promotional bloatware, which a lot of other manufacturers are guilty of.”

A significant expansion of Puget Systems’ strategy

“There are a lot of machines out there with high specs. Anyone (with enough $) can buy a 4090 and sling it in a case. What makes Puget special is that all the supporting pieces get the attention they deserve. With Puget, I know that I don’t have any hidden compromises or bottlenecks. ALL my USB ports will work at the same time. The heat management is capable of handling 100% loads for extended time. I know that all the pipes between the shiny GPUs and CPUs are big and beefy and ready to handle anything I throw at it. This laptop was no exception.”

This announcement signals a significant expansion of Puget Systems’ strategy of providing broader, more comprehensive solutions for its customers’ workflow and performance requirements as they seek more flexible, reliable and powerful systems. This announcement is also a response to customers looking to partner with companies they trust for white glove service, support and the industry-specific expertise to deliver on their application-specific needs.

The new Puget Mobile 17” custom laptops will be available for configuration for a wide range of applications beginning in Q2 2024. Follow the link to learn more or to schedule time to meet with a Puget Systems consultant.